GAA launch strategic plan survey for players, members, and supporters

The GAA has launched a survey giving players, members, and supporters the chance to shape the organisation’s next five-year strategy.

Featuring the likes of former Dublin senior football and hurling manager Pat Gilroy, current Kerry chairman Tim Murphy and ex-Cork footballer Conor McCarthy, the Association’s strategic planning steering group has been consulting with members and partners about the way forward.

Using the purpose-built membership management system Foireann, each member will be issued the survey link. “This process of engagement with our membership will be hugely important in helping us to establish the direction of travel for the Association over the next five years,” said GAA president Larry McCarthy.

“Over the next 10 days there will be an opportunity for members — across every section of the GAA — to have their say on what they believe are the issues we need to prepare for and what solutions might help us meet those challenges.

“I urge everyone to take up this opportunity and we look forward to feedback that for the first time we will be asking for via Foireann, our own membership system.”

The questions in the survey are based on the feedback from a comprehensive programme of research which included surveys and focus groups with players, coaches, officers, other volunteers, and employees at club and county levels, along with other key GAA stakeholders.

All feedback will be reviewed over the course of several workshops the steering group will stage next month to create the strategic plan before it is present to Management Committee for approval.

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete and the deadline for completing the survey is 2pm, September 24.

To access the survey link, visit: gaa.ie/2021-2026