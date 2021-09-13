Brian Cody confirmed to lead Kilkenny in 2022 

Brian Cody will manage Kilkenny’s senior hurlers for a 24th season in 2022, the county board have confirmed.

In a statement this evening, the 11-time All-Ireland SHC winning manager was announced as the man in charge for next season along with the same management team.

It read: “Following a meeting of the Kilkenny GAA County Board on Monday night, Brian Cody has been ratified as Kilkenny Senior Manager for the 2022 season. James McGarry, Martin Comerford and Conor Phelan will be selectors for the season ahead.

“At U20 Derek Lyng has been ratified as manager for the season ahead, with Peter Barry, Michael Rice and Peter Donovan on board as selectors At U17 Niall Bergin has been ratified as manager. A management team to assist Niall will be confirmed at a later date.

“Kilkenny GAA would like to take this opportunity to wish all our management teams and panels the best of luck in the season ahead.”