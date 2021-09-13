Kerry sub-committee to confirm new manager

Outgoing boss Peter Keane remains in the frame although there are believed to be alternatives.
Kerry sub-committee to confirm new manager

Outgoing Kerry manager Peter Keane remains in the frame to get another year in the job. 

Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 21:28
John Fogarty

Kerry GAA have established a sub-committee to confirm their senior football manager for next season.

Outgoing boss Peter Keane remains in the frame although there are believed to be alternatives with former manager Jack O’Connor having already declared his interest in the position were it to become available as well as the possible combination of Seamus Moynihan and Donie Buckley.

The Kerry GAA executive this evening authorised the group comprising county chairman Tim Murphy, vice-chairman Eamonn Whelan, secretary Peter Twiss, Munster Council delegate and former county PRO John O’Leary and county games manager and former Kerry footballer Donal Daly.

It is expected Keane, who recently completed his third year in charge, and any other candidates will have to be interviewed for the role. Whelan was a selector to O’Connor when he was minor manager but was on the selection committee that chose Keane in 2018.

O’Connor stepped down as Kildare manager last Monday, citing the long commute between South Kerry and Kildare as the reason for his departure. The previous week, he had told the Irish Examiner football podcast that the Kerry role he stepped away from in 2012 following his second stint still carried “an allure” for him.

“Who doesn’t want to coach Man United? There is that allure because of the tradition.

“It’s how much it means to people down here. You meet women on the street, they mightn’t have gone to the game but they want to talk about the game. It’s everything down here. You can’t escape from it down there. Any pocket in the county you go to, they want to talk football so it’s all-consuming. Sure, it’s an absolute joy when you win but a lonely, dark place when you don’t.”

More in this section

Football final attracts almost 200,000 more viewers than hurling Football final attracts almost 200,000 more viewers than hurling
Sarah Healy and Aoife Donohue celebrate after the game 12/9/2021 Now Galway want to build a camogie dynasty
Sarah Dervan and Carrie Dolan share a moment after the game 12/9/2021 Sarah Dervan: 'We said that no matter what Cork throw at us, we're going to react' 
Kilkenny v Galway - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 4

Micheál Donoghue edging closer to a return as Galway hurling manager

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 10

Blackrock
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sat, Sept 11

Glen Rovers
v
Douglas

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices