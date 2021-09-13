Kerry sub-committee to confirm new manager

Kerry GAA have established a sub-committee to confirm their senior football manager for next season.

Outgoing boss Peter Keane remains in the frame although there are believed to be alternatives with former manager Jack O’Connor having already declared his interest in the position were it to become available as well as the possible combination of Seamus Moynihan and Donie Buckley.

The Kerry GAA executive this evening authorised the group comprising county chairman Tim Murphy, vice-chairman Eamonn Whelan, secretary Peter Twiss, Munster Council delegate and former county PRO John O’Leary and county games manager and former Kerry footballer Donal Daly.

It is expected Keane, who recently completed his third year in charge, and any other candidates will have to be interviewed for the role. Whelan was a selector to O’Connor when he was minor manager but was on the selection committee that chose Keane in 2018.

O’Connor stepped down as Kildare manager last Monday, citing the long commute between South Kerry and Kildare as the reason for his departure. The previous week, he had told the Irish Examiner football podcast that the Kerry role he stepped away from in 2012 following his second stint still carried “an allure” for him.

“Who doesn’t want to coach Man United? There is that allure because of the tradition.

“It’s how much it means to people down here. You meet women on the street, they mightn’t have gone to the game but they want to talk about the game. It’s everything down here. You can’t escape from it down there. Any pocket in the county you go to, they want to talk football so it’s all-consuming. Sure, it’s an absolute joy when you win but a lonely, dark place when you don’t.”