Tipperary SHC: Seamus Hennessy leads Kilruane past Borris-Ileigh; Eoin Kelly hits Mullinahone winner

Former county star Seamus Hennessy scored 1-4 as Kilruane MacDonaghs saw off the challenge of 2019 champions Borris-Ileigh by 2-24 to 2-21 in a thrilling round 2 tie at Semple Stadium.

Kilruane were 0-11 to 0-3 ahead when James Devaney netted for Borris after 25 minutes. A minute later Willie Cleary goaled for Kilruane and though Jerry Kelly had a Borris goal on the half-hour, Kilruane led 1-14 to 2-5 at the break.

Hennessy’s goal for Kilruane after 39 minutes had the winners 2-17 to 2-16 clear at the second water break and they held on in an exciting finish for their second win in the championship.

Champions Kiladangan had to work hard for their 1-23 to 1-21 victory over JK Brackens. Dan O Meara’s goal after 19 minutes helped Kiladangan to a half-time lead of 1-12 to 0-11. They lost Sean Hayes to a red card after 45 minutes but kept their noses in front, Shane Doyle getting the Brackens goal in injury time.

Thurles Sarsfields were 2-30 to 1-13 winners over Éire Óg Annacarty. Pa Bourke’s goal after 16 minutes and another from Paddy Creedon after 26 minutes sent them on their way to a 2-17 to 0-8 lead at half-time. Tom Fox had a goal for Éire Óg after 48 minutes but Sars continued to dominate to the finish.

Loughmore-Castleiney were pushed all the way by Moycarkey-Borris but came out on top 1-26 to 3-17. Kieran Cummins had an early goal for Moycarkey who led 1-11 to 0-12 at half-time. John McGrath’s goal for Loughmore after 37 minutes put them 1-13 to 1-12 clear but last quarter goals by Rhys Shelley and Anthony McKelvey for Moycarkey had Loughmore happy to hear the final whistle.

Jack Ryan’s injury time free for Clonoulty-Rossmore drifted wide of the posts leaving Toomevara 1-17 to 1-16 winners. Toomevara led 1-9 to 0-8 at half-time thanks to Jack Delaney’s goal after nine minutes. They were 1-17 to 0-16 leaders after 63 minutes but a Jack Ryan goal from a free gave Clonoulty a lifeline before his long-range free to draw was narrowly wide.

Nenagh Éire Óg are back in the frame after a 2-22 to 0-26 win over Roscrea. Philip Hickey’s goal after 12 minutes helped Nenagh to an interval lead of 1-15 to 0-13. Tommy Heffernan had a second Nenagh goal after 36 minutes to lead 2-17 to 0-16. Roscrea kept after them to the finish but came up short.

Upperchurch-Drombane upset a fancied Drom-Inch by 3-14 to 1-17. Paidi Greene scored 2-8 for the Church, both goals from play. His first after 21 minutes gave Upperchurch a 1-9 to 0-9 interval lead. His second after 39 minutes was followed two minutes later by another from Paul Hanahan as Upperchurch went 3-10 to 0-11 ahead. Drom’s goal from a David Collins penalty came deep in injury time.

Eoin Kelly scored the winning point in injury time as Mullinahone held off a late Holycross-Ballycahill rally for a 1-21 to 2-17 win. Mullinahone led 0-11 to 0-5 at half-time and a Mikey O Shea goal after 55 minutes had them six points ahead. Goals by Mikie Nally and Darragh Woods brought Holycross level after 62 minutes, but Eoin Kelly had the final say with his ninth point of the day and fourth from play.