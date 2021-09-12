Clare SFC: St Joseph's and Kilmurry-Ibrickane advance to quarter-finals

St Joseph’s Miltown, champions of 2018 and 2019, are into the last eight of the Clare SFC following a 0-12 to 0-9 triumph over Ennistymon at Cusack Park.

The Miltown Malbay-based club enjoyed an 0-7 to 0-5 advantage at half-time with ace forward Eoin Cleary accounting for seven points of the winners’ overall total.

Joining them in the quarter-final draw are holders Kilmurry-Ibrickane, who were put to the pin of their collar to overcome a gallant Cooraclare at Doonbeg. The Bricks emerged victorious in a close encounter by 1-13 to 1-12, helped by a Keelan Sexton goal in the 35th minute. John Lillis got the Cooraclare goal.

Éire Óg are also in the hat as they accounted for Doonbeg at Kilmihil on Saturday winning out by 0-9 to 0-3. Doonbeg suffered the ignominy of failing to score in the opening half, trailing by 0-5 to no score at the break. Shane Ryan eventually opened their account three minutes into the second period but a dominant Ennis side proved superior for the afternoon with inside-forward Mark McInerney accounting for four of his team’s tally.

Last year’s semi-finalists Lissycasey defeated their neighbours Clondegad to qualify, winning on a score of 0-14 to 1-8 at Cusack Park. In an entertaining contest Lissycasey lead by two points at the interval and despite a second-half goal by Clondegad sub Podge McMahon, Lissycasey held on for a merited win.

St Joseph’s Doora Barefield will also be in the hat as they handed out a hammering to Kilrush Shamocks at Cusack Park. They finished 1-18 to 1-2 ahead at the final whistle.

St Breckans made it through following a 0-11 to 0-7 final scoreline over Kilmihil at Hennessy Park Miltown Malbay having led by 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time.