Waterford SHC: Stephen Bennetts scores 1-9 as Ballysaggart claim historic win

Ballysaggart claimed their first senior championship win in their 136-year history at Fraher Field on Saturday night.

Injury-time points by Kieran and Kyle Bennett sealed a famous result over local rivals Lismore (1-22 to 1-20).

Saggart lost their previous two games to Tallow and Fourmilewater at the death but despite the win, Kieran Bennett says that their focus is on the relegation play-offs in two weeks’ time where they will face De La Salle.

“What good is it to us if we’re playing intermediate hurling next year?”

All-Star attacker Stephen Bennett led the way with 1-9 while Ronan Walsh hit three points from play in the third quarter. Saggart trailed by four points before Bennett smashed a close-range free to the net on 46 minutes. He added a jaw-dropping point tight to the sideline in the final quarter. Goalkeeper Michael Ryan made two big saves from Maurice Shanahan and Jack Prendergast while Shane Bennett shadowed Shanahan at full-back. Shanahan scored 1-9 for Lismore (1-2 from play). 6-34 in championship 2021 so far.

There was a fiery finish to this derby as Shanahan and Stephen Bennett clashed deep into injury-time. Shanahan won a free off Bennett for a frontal charge but retaliated while he was on the ground and was shown a yellow card. Referee Michael O’Brien threw in the ball and then blew the final whistle. There were some heated exchanges afterwards but it settled down quickly.

Meanwhile, seven points from play by Jamie Barron sent Fourmilewater through to the last eight. The three-time All-Star struck four in the last 10 minutes to squeak past Tallow (0-19 to 1-13).

“Jamie has been doing this with years,” said manager Michael Ryan. “There’s no question about it, he was the deciding factor.” Free-taker Aaron Ryan also slotted seven points for the winners. Fourmile were guilty of 13 wides over the hour. Tallow will stay in the senior ranks for 2022. Talisman Tommy Ryan got 1-6 before he came off injured in the final quarter.

Passage fought back from five points down with 10 minutes left to overcome Clonea 3-15 to 1-15. Paul Carley’s side hit 1-8 without reply in the closing stages. Thomas Connors netted twice while Mark Fitzgerald also raised a green flag. County panellist Billy Power fired 0-14 points for Clonea. He saw a second-half penalty saved by Eddy Lynch before he set up a goal for James Power. Clonea led 1-15 to 2-7 at that stage but didn’t score again. They finished with 14 men as Ciaran Kirwan saw red.

Elsewhere, crosstown rivals Dungarvan and Abbeyside will clash in the quarter-finals next weekend.

Eleven points from Patrick Curran and five from his brother Colm saw Dungarvan defeat Mount Sion 1-27 to 0-24 at Walsh Park. Michael Kiely’s shot crept under Ian O’Regan in first-half injury-time to give the Blues a 1-13 to 0-10 advantage at the break. Super sub Gavin Crotty scored four second-half points.

Abbeyside annihilated Ballyduff Upper 3-21 to 0-9. Déise forward Michael Kiely shot 1-3 in the first half for the Villagers, who led by 3-11 to 0-6 at half-time. Richie Foley and John Elsted also scored goals for the side coached this year by former Cork attacker Kieran 'Fraggie' Murphy.

Waterford SHC quarter-finals: Dungarvan v Abbeyside, Ballygunner v Fourmilewater, Passage v Mount Sion, Lismore v Roanmore.

Waterford SHC Relegation Play-Offs: Ballyduff Upper v Clonea, Ballysaggart v De La Salle