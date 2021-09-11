Horan at a loss to explain Mayo’s final meltdown

There are times when players and coaches can look back at the build-up to disappointing performances and ascertain warning signs that went unnoticed but there were no red lights for Horan in the immediate aftermath.
Horan at a loss to explain Mayo’s final meltdown

Mayo manager James Horan is interviewed for TV, as his son Eoghan plays on the pitch beside him

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 21:08
Brendan O'Brien, Croke Park

The voice is low, the words escaping reluctantly into the air.

James Horan’s son, Eoghan, is sitting beside him as he faces the hows and whys, the youngster wearing a Mayo jersey but cradling a big cuddly toy and holding a phone horizontally as he stares intently at the screen.

It’s the sort of scene that begs the obvious question about perspective when it comes to the question of sport and the value we place on it and it’s exactly this that was put to him shortly after taking his seat.

“We’re disappointed. We’re disappointed with how we played today. Very disappointed that way. Look, we’re very proud of the guys and the effort and commitment they put in this year, and the development and growth that we’ve made this year. Today is very disappointing but, in the overall context, there was a lot of development this year.” 

He’s right to frame the day in a wider context. Of course, he is. No one predicted that Mayo would make an All-Ireland final this year. No one gambled all their chips on the prospect of them beating the Dubs in that semi-final.

They could have been undone in a Connacht final where they trailed Galway at half-time. They could have been shepherded out for another season when the Champions had the upper hand in that last four meeting that finally swung their way in extra-time.

This is all true but how much comfort can that be after a decider where so much of what they did on the biggest of days fell below their expectations and abilities? Of all their regrets, it may be that the goal chances spurned will be top of the list.

Horan embarked on another trail when offered that scent.

“I think we gave away a lot of turnovers in the first half that weren’t good decisions or good skills. But, having said that, we were still in the game. We were only two points down at half-time.

“The penalty (miss by Ryan O’Donoghue) was a big turning point as well. We could have gone one up, but overall we started to snatch at shots then. So, we just didn’t play like we could today.” 

There are times when players and coaches can look back at the build-up to disappointing performances and ascertain warning signs that went unnoticed but there were no red lights for Horan in the immediate aftermath.

That may change in the days and weeks ahead and they land on a little detail that might have made some sort of difference but there was no eureka moment as he sat there, his body turned towards his boy and his mind pulled every which way by questions and disappointments.

“We set up to play a way and picked a team and it didn’t work out, so we made in-game changes. But just in general we seemed to be a bit off today. The tackle count was quite low … but overall it’s disappointing.”

