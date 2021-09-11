Jim McGuinness: Killarney humiliation was 'the day that Tyrone won the All-Ireland'

Jim McGuinness believes Tyrone’s humiliating 6-15 to 1-14 defeat to Kerry in the Allianz League last May was "probably the day that won the All-Ireland"

The former All-Ireland winning manager recalled a similar experience that laid the foundation stone for Donegal's famous victory over Mayo in 2012.

“We (Donegal) went down to Kerry the year we won the All-Ireland, we probably got beat by double scores as well, we got humiliated. The same thing happened to Tyrone, probably even worse for Tyrone. That’s where you pause, reflect and decide we’re going to go this direction, or we’re going to go that direction, or we’re going to double down," said McGuinness in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports.

“I would suggest that the reason they're standing there today as All-Ireland champions is that game had a big bearing in shaping the mindset that’s required.

"That change will feed the training, the energy, and the intensity levels that will go with preparing for a championship.

“That's probably the day that won the All-Ireland,” said McGuinness.

“Most people in life, not just in sports teams, drift through life, and things happen at certain stages in life or your sporting career where you say, 'hold on a second, what is all this about?', and that was the moment for this team” he continued.

“That was the moment when they were either going to accept being an average team, or they were going to double down and go as hard as they can for as long as they can. They’ve done that every single game since”.

Tyrone legend Peter Canavan concurred, referring to the increase in training load that followed that harrowing loss.

“A lot of things did go right for us today,” the 2003 Tyrone captain said during the Sky coverage of the final.

“I know what it’s like to lose an All-Ireland final, Mayo will look back and reflect on all the missed opportunities. But from a Tyrone perspective, they'll look back on a game in Killarney. There was a few meetings held after that, and that gave Brian and Feargal the opportunity to put a few boys straight on what they need to be doing, moving forward. There was a serious bit of training over two or three weeks, it was tough and it tested a lot of boys physically and mentally, so it was a turning point for the season”.

Canavan also cited how the scars of that defeat were carried into the All-Ireland semi-final, where they overturned that defeat to the Kingdom. “Tyrone came into that game under serious pressure, questioned over a lot of things, not just football. It was very important that we got over the line that day”.