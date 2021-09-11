Mayo player ratings: Lee Keegan the best performer but too many lost their heads

Rob Hennelly.

Made a couple of excellent saves in the second half when Tyrone were threatening to overrun Mayo. Couldn’t be faulted when so many around him lost their heads in the second half. 7

Pádraig O’Hora.

Caught out by Conor Meyler’s ball over the top for Cathal McShane’s goal and didn’t look comfortable on a couple of occasions in the first half. Nothing like the player he was four weeks ago. 5.

Lee Keegan.

Mayo’s best performer by a long stretch, scoring a point with the outside of his boot before winning a free to bring his team to within three.

Mayo’s Lee Keegan and Conor Meyler of Tyrone. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

An outstanding servant to his county. 9

Michael Plunkett.

With Kieran McGeary saddling the right-hand sideline in the first half, it appeared Tyrone had made a point of targeting his area of the field and it paid dividends in the early stages before his removal. 5

Patrick Durcan.

There can be no doubting the talent Durcan is but even he seemed to lack composure and coughed up possession a couple of times. Conor Meyler didn’t exactly outplay him but Durcan wasn’t at his sharpest. 6

Stephen Coen.

Did a fine job on Mattie Donnelly when he was on him, took a fine point in the first half and as much as he is not known for his attacking he continued to take the ball forward in the final quarter. 7

Oisín Mullin.

A particularly quiet first half for last year’s Young Footballer of the Year but he made so serious interventions in the second half to keep Mayo in the game. His wayward hand-pass passed the endline summed up Mayo’s day. 7

Matthew Ruane.

Looked out of juice in the first half but it would have been more psychological given the few turnovers he conceded. His running was something Tyrone knew they had to cut out and they did that famously prior to his sending off. 5

Conor Loftus.

Should have been benched far earlier than the 66th minute which is an indictment of the sideline as much as himself.

Mayo’s Conor Loftus and Michael O'Neill of Tyrone. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

His shot attempts were low percentage ones and too often was he caught in possession. 5

Diarmuid O’Connor.

His work-rate couldn’t be faulted in any shape or form and won a free to bring Mayo to within three going into the second water break. He'll be needed if his team are to come back from this blow. 6

Aidan O’Shea.

Did plenty of good and bad things in the first half, clever in winning and helping to win frees but the spurned goal chance will hurt him. Far too quiet in the second half. 6.

Bryan Walsh.

Another player who should have been replaced far earlier than he was, in the 58th minute. Simply didn’t do enough and unfortunately for him was a passenger on the football year’s biggest day. 5

Kevin McLoughlin.

Couldn’t play-make as much as he would have liked and found the swarming of the Tyrone rearguard much to his disliking. Peter Harte was certainly on top of their duel. 6

Tommy Conroy.

Picked off his first score 13 seconds in and drove from deep to add his second in the second half.

Tommy Conroy of Mayo. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

If there was one forward who looked capable of breaking Tyrone, it was him. 7

Ryan O’Donoghue.

In hindsight, given the hit he took to win the free he kicked short which led to the penalty, he shouldn’t have kicked either. Always looked busy but absence of Cillian O’Connor will be mentioned in same breath. 7

Subs:

Enda Hession: His speed which was such an asset when coming on against Dublin in the semi-final was identified by Tyrone and largely nullified. 6

Jordan Flynn: Whistled for throwing the ball when isolated and guilty of a silly shot at the posts which sailed wide, he made no difference. 5

Darren Coen: Guilty of an awful kick at goal when Mayo were yearning for a score. 5

Aidan Orme: Not on long enough to be rated

James Carr: Not on long enough to be rated.