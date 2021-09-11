Tyrone player ratings: Conor Meyler plays his way into Footballer of the Year contention

1. Niall Morgan.

Three points from your goalkeeper on All-Ireland final day, the first a nerve-settler after seven minutes, and almost set up a goal for Darren McCurry by intercepting a Mayo pass intended for Kevin McLoughlin. Couple of crucial saves. 8

2. Michael McKernan

Pushed over the endline in the opening minutes but soon got to grips with the task. Moved onto Ryan O’Donoghue after a while and broke even. Played some very neat football indeed. 8

3. Ronan McNamee

Ensured that Aidan O’Shea had no effect on the game whatsoever. Made a crucial block with the goal at O’Shea’s mercy.

Mayo’s Aidan O’Shea has his goal effort blocked by Ronan McNamee of Tyrone. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Commanding and a big outlet for bringing the ball out of defence. 8

4. Padraig Hampsey

Scored a captain’s point in the first half, that trademark faded shot off the outside of the boot. Was on Tommy Conroy and blotted him out as well as taking part on a huge amount of open play. 8

5. Frank Burns

Three different roles at the start of the game and never got to settle into a sweeping role as he might have liked. Touched the ball on the ground for the Mayo penalty. 7

6. Peter Harte

Candidate for the man of the match. On Kevin McLoughlin, who was eventually subbed off.

Peter Harte of Tyrone in action against Kevin McLoughlin of Mayo. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Caught a fantastic mark towards the end and made no mistake, as well as a critical steal here and there. 8

7. Kieran McGeary

Loves a bit of graft, does the Pomeroy man. Hoofed over a booming point in the first half. Marking Michael Plunkett who was removed at half-time. 8

8. Brian Kennedy

Picked some day to turn in the biggest performance of his career. Simply was in Matthew Ruane’s face all day and never gave him a chance to breathe. Was replaced towards the end. 8

9. Conn Kilpatrick

Sensational in the second half.

Tyrone's Conn Kilpatrick celebrates winning back possession. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

If Tyrone’s Kryptonite was supposed to be their midfield, he turned this on its’ head with a series of breath taking catches, and busted himself to help out team mates. 9

10. Conor Meyler

Marking Paddy Durcan, he held him to a single point and whenever he fancied he took a charge forward. Almost played Darragh Canavan in for a late goal. In Player of the Year discussion. 9

11. Michael O’Neill

On Diarmuid O’Connor and then Aidan O’Shea for a brief spell, O’Neill’s role was all about crowding out space and blocking up that central channel. Replaced by Canavan on 53 minutes. 7

12. Niall Sludden

Two first half points showed he was in the mood after having a quiet All-Ireland final in 2018. Mayo sent on Enda Hession to him for the second half but it never cut down Sludden’s workrate. 8

13. Darren McCurry

Might have had a goal in the first half when his shot was saved by Rob Hennelly’s studs.

Tyrone's Darren McCurry celebrates a point. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Was a constant outlet for balls and not beaten to anything by Padraig O’Hora. Was in the right place to palm a goal home. 8

14. Matthew Donnelly

A point in the first half but this wasn’t the kind of game he is normally associated with as it came in fits and starts before being taken off for McShane on 44 minutes. 7

15. Conor McKenna

Didn’t score, in fact he was guilty of three wides throughout. But he is a big game player in that he can hang in there and produce something. When it mattered, his handpass to McCurry for the second goal was heaven-sent. 7

Subs:

24. Cathal McShane – On the pitch for two minutes when a mazy Tyrone move ended with a brilliant diagonal ball by Conor Meyler that McShane flicked to the net. What more can you say? 8

18. Darragh Canavan – Won a couple of balls around the middle and was back assisting in a turnover. Took a neat point and might have had a goal that was well saved. 7

22. Ben McDonnell – Did a bit of housekeeping duties around the middle when introduced but really the heart was gone out of the Mayo middle sector by the closing stages. 7

19. Paul Donaghy – Not on long enough to be rated.

21. Tiernan McCann – Not on long enough to be rated.