Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry goals lead Tyrone to All-Ireland glory

The Westerners' 70-year wait for glory will go on for at least another season as Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry found the net.
Cathal McShane of Tyrone scores a goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Mayo and Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 18:45

Tyrone 2-14 Mayo 0-15

Tyrone are the All-Ireland SFC champions winning Sam Maguire for the first time since 2008 - and for Mayo, the wait goes on.

Tyrone led 0-10 to 0-8 at the break as Niall Sludden kicked two late scores to ensure the Ulster champions went into the dressing room ahead.

Tyrone led 0-10 to 0-8 at the break as Niall Sludden kicked two late scores to ensure the Ulster champions went into the dressing room ahead.

There was big drama early in the second half as Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue hit the post from a penalty.

They were made rue the miss as just four minutes later the ball was in the net at the other end. A high ball dropped in a McShane punched past Rob Hennelly.

Then, not long after the water break, McCurry got onto the end of Conor McKenna's pass to palm into an empty net.

Family Notices