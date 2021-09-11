Watch: Glen Rovers face Douglas in Cork Premier SHC opener

Join Ger Cunningham and Patrick Mulcahy for the clash of the Cork city heavyweights from 6.50
Watch: Glen Rovers face Douglas in Cork Premier SHC opener

Glen Rovers' Patrick Horgan in action. Picture: David Keane.

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 18:45

After back-to-back county final defeats, Glen Rovers begin their 2021 championship campaign against Douglas at Páirc Ui Chaoimh - and the Irish Examiner cameras will be there to catch all the action.

The other game in the group sees Newtownshandrum take on Bishopstown on Sunday in Fermoy and with the games coming thick and fast all teams will be keen to get their campaigns off to a winning start.

Join Ger Cunningham and Patrick Mulcahy for this clash of the Cork city heavyweights from 6.50pm ahead of the 7.30 throw-in.

More in this section

Mayo v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry goals lead Tyrone to All-Ireland glory
A view of training 24/6/2020 Second-half goals see Killeagh open Cork SAHC with a win
Cork SAHC: Mark Coleman hits 0-10 as Blarney overcome challenge of 'dogged' Fermoy Cork SAHC: Mark Coleman hits 0-10 as Blarney overcome challenge of 'dogged' Fermoy
#live sport#cork gaa#hurling
Cork v Tipperary - Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final

Twomey and Sweetnam give Courcey Rovers the edge against Carrigaline

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 10

Blackrock
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sat, Sept 11

Glen Rovers
v
Douglas

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices