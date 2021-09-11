Watch: Glen Rovers face Douglas in Cork Premier SHC opener

After back-to-back county final defeats, Glen Rovers begin their 2021 championship campaign against Douglas at Páirc Ui Chaoimh - and the Irish Examiner cameras will be there to catch all the action.

The other game in the group sees Newtownshandrum take on Bishopstown on Sunday in Fermoy and with the games coming thick and fast all teams will be keen to get their campaigns off to a winning start.