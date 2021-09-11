Glen Rovers channeling hurt and heartache as they bid to return to Cork hurling summit

Hurt and hunger — the two ingredients Glen Rovers hope will take them back to the top of Cork hurling.

After back-to-back county hurling final defeats, Glen Rovers begin their 2021 championship campaign against fellow city outfit Douglas Saturday evening (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7.30pm), one they are determined to finish with a third consecutive final appearance and a first title win since 2016.

Glen Rovers captain Cathal Hickey was between the sticks for the 2019 and 2020 decider defeats to Imokilly and Blackrock. Dusting themselves down for another challenge has not been difficult, insisted the two-time county championship winner.

“Losing two is not easy, but the drive is definitely there to go one better,” said Hickey.

“The hunger has to be there because we lost the last two. If the hunger is not there for fellas now, it’ll never be there.

It was a long winter after the Blackrock defeat. Obviously, the hurt is still there, but we just have to put it behind us now.

“We have a strong team and hope to go one step further, but are under no illusions as to how tough it is going to be.”

A further component into the mix, added Hickey, is the drive of the Glen’s younger brigade in search of their first county senior medal.

Cork All-Ireland U20 winner Luke Horgan was introduced off the bench in last season’s extra-time county final defeat to the Rockies, with Hickey expecting Horgan to push hard for first-team inclusion along with fellow Cork U20 Eoin Downey.

“The team is after changing a small bit. A couple of fellas retired and then you have a couple of young lads coming through, so it is a bit of the old and new. The young lads have a fierce drive as they wouldn’t have a county senior medal.”

The Glen began the 2020 championship with a statement 14-point win over rivals the Barr’s and Hickey doesn’t need to be told the importance of again starting on a winning note.

“You are under pressure if you don’t win your first game. I know two wins will probably get you out of the group, but you have to have the attitude of we have to win our three games. The senior championship is so competitive it is unreal.

“The aim is to win the three group games. Hopefully we can start that off on Saturday. It will be tough as Douglas are coming, but hopefully we can get the job done.”