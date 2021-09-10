Player by player: How Mayo and Tyrone's All-Ireland final teams shape up

Tyrone profiles

By Oisín McConville

Niall Morgan:

In 2013 in Ballybofey, Morgan cupped his ears after scoring an early free before missing the rest. It impacted his performance. New on the scene then, he has since matured and is in control of his emotions.

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan

Lost long kick-outs against Kerry but anyone who has the ability he has, plus the ability to pop over frees from 70 metres, is a big player.

Michael McKernan:

Didn’t seem to be in the game as much against Kerry than his stablemates in the full-back line yet managed to get up the field to score an important first half point. McKernan is an effective player and can link the play well for Tyrone - a player that goes about his business in an under the radar fashion.

Ronan McNamee:

The decision to overturn the red card McNamee received on the first day out against Cavan proved a huge one. It was petulant and a bit stupid but wasn’t really a sending-off offence and he’s learned from that. Has had a remarkable turnaround since Killarney and was excellent in the Ulster campaign. Comfortable in his position and although he had his hands full with David Clifford, that’s understandable given the quality of the player.

Pádraig Hampsey:

Hampsey is right up there in the current frontrunners of the Footballer of the Year award and is very good at blotting out the opposition’s top players. Alongside Conor Meyler, he’s been Tyrone’s best player and does an excellent job for his team.

Padraig Hampsey, left, and Conor Meyler of Tyrone celebrate after the win over Kerry

If Tyrone are to beat Mayo and win a first All-Ireland title since 2008, their captain will be a pivotal player.

Frank Burns:

A versatile player who lined out as a sweeper against Donegal and played very well, commonly in the half-back line elsewhere and was further forward then when faced with Kerry. Burns is an unfussy player, one who will do what’s required of him and he will be tested on Saturday against a Mayo team who will play with pace. Dependable.

Michael O’Neill:

It could be argued that O’Neill is a player you can target, but he’s come in and done a job. He gets stuck into his task, like against Gearóid McKiernan of Cavan in the Ulster quarter-final, and has been very impressive. Has a good ability to read the game and Tyrone are particularly good at setting themselves up and O’Neill can do a man-marking job, possibly on Ryan O'Donoghue.

Peter Harte:

His best year in a Tyrone shirt in some time, Harte is another player with heaps of versatility. Coughed up a couple against Kerry, although his decision-making has generally been good and he offers the team a lot going forward.

Tyrone's Peter Harte celebrates after Cathal McShane scored his sides opening goal. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

When things were in the melting pot against Monaghan, he showed great composure to kick a score to steady things at Hill 16.

Brian Kennedy:

Came in against Cavan and his goal that afternoon was the only one Tyrone managed in winning Ulster. Performed very well at the provincial grounds, although Croke Park isn’t so forgiving. A good foil for Conn Kilpatrick, Kennedy will do whatever raking and tearing is required and enables the footballers on his team play.

Conn Kilpatrick:

Of the midfielders, Kilpatrick is the more mobile and agile, with more football in him, although they’ve value as a pair. Very effective against Kerry, winning balls and turnovers and improving all the time having made very little impact during Mickey Harte’s tenure. Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan saw the player in him.

Kieran McGeary:

A player who is on top of his game and was in the running for man of the match every time Tyrone took to the field in this year’s championship. Deceptively quick,he and Conor Meyler are the ‘terrible twosome’ and McGeary’s football intelligence is excellent, where he can bring the best out of others around him.

Niall Sludden:

Tyrone’s middle eight are comfortable in a number of positions and Sludden is a perfect example of that. His role is lesser now than it was three years ago, but he accepts that and can now get on the ball more instead of being man-marked, which had been the case. Operates well as a link player and showed with three points against Donegal he can take a score.

Tyrone's Niall Sludden and Lee Keegan of Mayo in 2016. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Conor Meyler:

Another who is a strong argument for Tyrone’s best player, Meyler did exceptional jobs on Paudie Clifford and on Ryan McHugh. Very good in his role. Mayo may try and block out that role, with the hunter being the hunted so to speak. Top notch decision-maker who is in the running for Footballer of the Year.

Darren McCurry:

Excelling under the new management, who seem to have told him ‘you’re our man’. The go-to guy for free-taking, has taken the Tyrone scoring statistics from frees up from 40 percent some five years ago to closer to 90. Seven points against Donegal was a huge factor and although kept quiet against Kerry, if McCurry can hit the right notes Tyrone have a huge chance.

Mattie Donnelly:

Man of the match mainly for his workings in the first half against Monaghan in the Ulster final, wasn’t as effective when forced to come out the field. Can struggle against pace, but has a chemistry with Conor McShane is apparent and can alter his role to suit what’s ebay for the team.

Conor McKenna:

Maybe slightly fortuitous with his two goals against Kerry, but stuck to his task well. Made a huge impact last autumn having returned from Australia. Tyrone are sometimes rigid in their approach, with McKenna more of a free-spirited player.

Conor McKenna of Tyrone celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the win over Kerry. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Doesn’t get perturbed by missed opportunities and doesn’t get bogged down by stats. Can be very difficult to mark.

Management:

With Mickey Harte having been in charge of Tyrone for 18 seasons, the new management team of Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan offered freshness when a change was needed at Healy Park. Players like Michael O’Neill and Darren McCurry were offered lifelines. The nuts and bolts were already in place and they didn’t have as much time as others would have in more normal circumstances. We all wondered how would they play football?

It was going to take a little bit of time and some thinking on the feet with Killarney in the league, something they took on board and learned from, which is a good sign of management.

Although there’s been a change in approach, Tyrone eked back to what they were always good at. You could say the theory is a little different with the intent being the same.

Tyrone joint manager Brian Dooher celebrates after the game. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

They have the ability to keep other teams thinking, no matter what, and will feel that Saturday offers a huge chance of a fourth All-Ireland title.

Subs:

Cathal McShane has the ability to offer something major from the bench as 1-3 against Kerry showed, and even if he doesn’t manage that he’ll take the attention of a top marker. Tiarnan McCann offers something too, able to fit into a game seamlessly like he did against Donegal. Both McShane and McCann are A-list replacements.

Paul Donaghy had a fine league and may well be a more leftfield option and Darragh Canavan has looked fitter and sharper of late, with Brian McDonald coming into the engine-room and Mark Bradley an option.

Tyrone might believe in finishing with a strong 15, although the management team may be tempted to consider going in hard at the start and getting as close to out of sight as is imaginable.

With their bench providing such impact this season, Tyrone can leave Mayo with a lot to think about as the game takes shape. The players are comfortable too in seeing the bigger picture and the value of the panel as a whole, which certainly helps.

Mayo profiles

By John Divilly

Robert Hennelly:

Showed nerves of steel when given a second bite of the cherry to force extra-time in the semi-final. Tyrone will give him plenty of opportunities tomorrow. Can he handle the pressure? To date, he hasn’t been called upon to produce a string of top-drawer saves.

Mayo’s goalkeeper Rob Hennelly and assistant referee Maurice Deegan before a late free was re-taken. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

He needs serious movement to accommodate his kicking style. Tyrone will target and punish every mis-kick.

Enda Hession:

I think Hession, in the absence of Oisin Mullin, is best equipped to handle Darren McCurry. Fast and tenacious and equipped with a natural attacking flair that’s embedded in the DNA of most Mayo defenders. He’ll have studied how Kerry’s Tom Leo O’Sullivan had McCurry in his pocket for the majority of the semi-final. A big ask for Hession on the biggest day.

Padraig O’Hora:

Mayo’s best man-marker will most likely be tasked with curbing Mattie Donnelly’s aerial and scoring threat. He’s teak-tough and loves the close quarters contact and isn’t afraid of being moved side to side. Questionable under the high ball and the threat of Cathal McShane is looming but his determination is unquestionable.

Lee Keegan:

His recent performances have been shaky in the first half but like all experienced veterans he can quickly erase any mistakes from his mind and produce those dashing surges that Mayo supporters have come to admire. I expect Keegan to pick up Conor McKenna and he’ll enjoy the physical battle that will ensue and remind us that he’s as dependable as ever. He should sally forward and get on the scoresheet.

Paddy Durcan:

Mayo’s Padraig O’Hora and Paddy Durcan with Cormac Costello of Dublin after the All-Ireland semi-final. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Durcan will cover every blade of Croke Park in his quest of glory. Has sacrificed his attacking game so readily in the past in order to nullify an opponent but Tyrone will allow him an opportunity to go back on the prowl. Getting and setting up Mayo scores whilst preventing Tyrone scores will be his motto. We could see an intriguing cat and mouse battle with Conor Meyler.

Stephen Coen:

Never fazed by the occasion or the player he’s pitted against. Quietly and efficiently, he sticks to whatever task James Horan sets him. Always a option for short kickouts and he moves the ball quickly without fuss. He’ll risk letting Niall Sludden roam deep unattended in order to block up the middle channel and stop Tyrone spraying ball into Donnelly / McCurry.

Michael Plunkett:

Versatile and powerful, Plunkett possesses great positional sense and is most suited to centre back. If, as expected, Tyrone retreat then he has the footballing ability and vision to pick out good passes. Has locked horns with Bradley, Meyler, McShane, McGeary in his DCU Sigerson days and is well versed in how to play controlled football against a counter-attacking team.

Matthew Ruane:

Exciting, energetic and expressive. Now a fully fledged box-to-box midfielder who won’t be afraid to empty the tank or take on the responsibility of shooting. Will be a Red Hand target as an influential player that needs to be slowed down because he has rescued Mayo in 2021 with his ‘scruff of the neck’ mentality.

Mayo's Matthew Ruane

His performances have him on the verge of a maiden All Star and maybe more.

Conor Loftus:

A natural intelligent centre-forward who can score accurately and freely from distance with either foot; he’s slotted nicely into Mayo’s new style as a footballing midfielder. He won’t dominate the skies but he will cause Tyrone problems if he’s not tagged. He needs to use his speed and speed of thought to keep the ball out of contact around the congested middle third.

Kevin McLaughlin:

Big call for James Horan whether to use McLaughlin as a starter or impactor. Always puts in a solid shift every time he represents Mayo. Likes the freedom to roam, collect the pass, spray the pass and notch a few sweet points. Tyrone will have studied his influence and Peter Harte will plan to keep Mclaughlin busy.

Diarmuid O’Connor:

Plays more as a midfielder and he’s a huge outlet for Robert Hennelly’s kickouts. Physical, committed and is a quality kick-passer; he drifts into great scoring positions because he never stops moving. Mayo can’t afford any serious lapses in discipline so his occasional over-zealous tackling needs to be ’bang on the money’ as Tyrone are masters of engineering scorable frees.

Bryan Walsh:

Bryan Walsh is a modern-day box-to-box wing forward. He may not be the quickest player on the pitch but links play very well and is very good in the air and in the tackle. The Ballintubber man made his debut against Leitrim in 2020.

Tommy Conroy:

Due to his phenomenal form shown in 2020, Tommy Conroy has been earmarked by tigerish defenders all season who have tracked, shackled and tackled him. To be fair to the young Neale player he has never thrown in the towel. He has kept playing and found a way to chip in with the critical scores at the vital times. For Mayo to win, he must score heavily; a duel with Padraig Hampsey awaits.

Aidan O’Shea:

What’s it to be for the Mayo captain —a tussle with Ronan McNamee on the edge of the square or scrapping for possession in the middle third with O’Neill & Kennedy? More chance of success in the middle third as Tyrone will swarm him if placed in the parallelogram and definitely more chance of success if he uses his basketball nous and moves the ball quickly.

Ryan O’Donoghue:

Lightning quick and loves taking the man on; he’s well equipped to draw and score some scorable frees off Michael McKernan. He doesn’t shoot often from distance so he’ll snipe to gain that advantageous yard. Vital that his first touch is positive as McKernan will wrestle aggressively for every ball and make O’Donoghue track him.

Management:

James Horan has had so much experience in preparing for senior All-Irelands finals but this must be the most pressurised of all, because with no Dublin or Kerry they are expected to FFS (Finish Final Successfully). He’s left Jones Road so often in triumph but in the crunch games, that really mattered the most, he’s invariably left empty-handed.

James Horan

Surely there comes a stage when one’s luck will change? Horan and co have been tactically astute in their last two games when at half-time it looked like they would be defeated. The big decision for Mayo is do they capitalise on their freshness and go all out and try and burn Tyrone in the first half? Or do they play Tyrone at their own game; invite them into their backyard, strip them and counter at pace?

This decision will determine what starting 15 James Horan selects. The Mayo players play best when they are unshackled and free-spirited. This normally happens when they are behind. They have shown more resilience than ever under Horan. Mayo have always had enough possession and scoring opportunities to win. That won’t change tomorrow but they must stay disciplined and have a coolness in front of goal. In spite of all the goodwill, their reliance on Ryan and Tommy, two cubs, in the absence of Cillian O’Connor makes this task a very daunting prospect.

Subs:

Mayo aren’t shy in stating that their bench is very strong and are constantly promoting and changing their 26 from game to game. However, the problem now is that they are running out of “sharp” defenders due to injuries. Brendan Harrison and Colm Boyle will bring much needed experience and steel if required to their defence but they just haven’t gotten enough game-time to make a serious impact. In the absence of a fit Oisin Mullin and Eoghan McLaughlin, that leaves Mayo a little bare and at risk of exposure. In contrast, Mayo have plenty of cover for their midfield/attack sections as Jordan Flynn will add energy and ball carrying abilities to the middle third when introduced while Eoghan McLaughlin is a bundle of steel with some extras added if available. James Durcan and Darren McHale have pace and precision while Fionn McDonagh and James Carr have the potential to be game-changers. Darren Coen will have the most impact on the scoreboard so it’s safe to assume that he’ll get a chance.