Kevin Walsh: Do Mayo and Tyrone go with what they know or gamble with a change of plan?

The analysis teams in both Mayo and Tyrone camps will have been working overtime over the past fortnight looking for chinks in the opposition armour.

But is it wise to spend a huge amount of effort and energy on your adversary or should you dedicate these valuable hours fine-turning your own game, one that has served you so well all year?

I believe in focusing on my own game plan that is compatible with my players and their individual talents.

There is also huge merit in identifying strengths and weaknesses in the upcoming opponents. As well as constantly practising on your own strategies, there will have to be adjustments made to attack your opponents, to get the desired result. How and what do we look for when we look towards our enemies on All-Ireland final day?

Is it all ‘style of play’ or do we zone in on the characteristics of individuals? Who are the players that carry the biggest threats and what areas of the pitch can they do the most damage? But there is a caveat. All-Ireland final day is a day like no other. The occasion sometimes shows up mental frailties in players while others simply thrive in these situations.

You just don’t know what finals can throw up. At this stage of the All-Ireland competition, one would expect that all of these players are exceptionally talented. The class sitting on both benches is proof of that.

But having said all that, talent isn’t everything on days like this. Lots of the players that are given loads of space will excel, but close off that space in the right areas and some will crumble as they struggle to play themselves into the game.

I would expect both management teams will be looking at the opposition players and working out those who are the warriors and then those who may waiver when pressurised physically and mentally.

Your warriors may not be the players that have all the silky skills but are hard men of the team. Those are the leaders and will rarely be rattled, whereas the waivers can often be those with a bigger array of skills but can be easily unsettled if their normal operating space is removed.

These are the areas away from your own game plan that could have a massive bearing on the full-time result.

When analysing your opponents as a team, you must identify what makes them tick — and what could stifle them.

If you look at both teams this season, there is a huge difference in approach. Mayo have always put pressure on all opposition kick-outs and put on a physical high press up the field which takes massive concentration and work rate.

One of the pluses in this tactic is if you turn over the ball high up the field you are nearer the scoring area which in turn forces the goalkeeper to go long and unsettles the opponents.

The negative is if Mayo fail to dispossess or slow down their opponents, they can be left open at the back against some very talented Tyrone forwards.

Tyrone on the other hand have given up the kickouts against their opponents and got their team defensive shape together further back towards their own goal. Kerry won 100% of their kickouts in the All-Ireland semi-final (25 from 25 with only 2 going long). That won’t worry Tyrone too much as they won’t be looking at the statistic in one way. I’m sure they will be more interested in the outcome which follows those numbers. So the Kingdom had a flawless possession rate on their own kickouts whereas Tyrone only won 18 from 26 from theirs. But break it down further. Crucially, Kerry scored five points directly from their 25 retained kickouts while Tyrone hit 1-4 from the 18 restarts which they won.

So, in hindsight why wouldn’t they give up the opponent’s kickouts when they were winning the most important statistic which was the scoring outcome? Also, where Tyrone prospers is inviting the opposing team onto them by inviting them down the sidelines and in by the end lines. They then converge on the ball carriers with aggressive numbers in the middle areas of their defence, dispossess the carrier, and counterattack at pace to get the ball up quickly to the few dangerous attacking forwards they have left up the field.

Another interesting factor will be the two managements on the line. Again, there are huge differences in experience: James Horan has had many big days on semi-final and final days over the last 10 years or so. In contrast, this is Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher’s maiden voyage. It will be interesting to see if Horan will use his experience to good effect.

In previous All -Ireland finals it could be argued that big calls didn’t work in Mayo’s favour. All these decisions in-game will be vital. And it will be interesting to see how the Logan/Dooher partnership works in their most testing battleground.

So will the managements put more emphasis on the game plans that has served them so well this year or will they be tempted to change because of the analysis and research?

All will be revealed on Saturday evening.