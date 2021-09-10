Making a name for yourself: The thread of families that shape the Tyrone story

It's almost an article of faith among those that follow these things closely, that a Tyrone team in contention for major honours will have either an O’Neill or a Donnelly in it.

Going back to Jody O’Neill who captained the first Tyrone team to win an Ulster title in 1956, through to the teams of Liam and Sean Donnelly, Stephen O’Neill and right up to the present with Matthew and Richard Donnelly, Michael and Ronan O’Neill, there is a thread of names and families that shape the Tyrone story.

This present crew are no exception.

Trillick is where the breeding programme hit a rich groove a couple of decades back, producing not only the aforementioned Donnelly brothers, Matthew and Richard, but Rory and Lee Brennan. Rory will come into contention for a starting place this Saturday while Lee suffered a hamstring injury earlier this year.

Kieran McGeary, currently favourite to be anointed Footballer of the Year, has his brother Hugh Pat for company, an unused sub in the semi-final.

Those that have just missed out on such a unique achievement include the McCann brothers from Killyclogher, Tiarnan coming on to great effect against Kerry, but Conall having dropped off the panel at the start of the year after several years’ service, and the same applies to Frank Burns’ brother, Brendan.

Take it on a step to fathers and sons and there are some really interesting parallels.

Conor Meyler’s father Seanie was a regular with Tyrone in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

The Donnelly brothers from Trillick are sons of former county captain, Liam.

Tiernan and Conall McCann’s father Terry played both football and hurling for Tyrone.

Brian Kennedy’s father Kevin, and uncle Petesy played for Tyrone in their time.

His midfield partner this year has been Conn Kilpatrick, whose father Adrian played in the infamous All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Meath in 1996.

Frank Burns’ uncle, Brian Quinn, is a former jersey sponsor of Tyrone through his Rocwell mineral water company, and hurled for the county.

Ronan O’Neill’s father Oliver was on the same county minor team that lost to Cork in the 1972 All-Ireland final, alongside Mickey Harte and Frank McGuigan.

The bloodlines are strong with Darragh Canavan. Son of Peter who requires no introduction, his uncle Pascal had a long career and another uncle Stephen’s name has cropped up in a recent trawl through the archives as having represented the county. On his mother’s side, his uncle Ronan McGarrity played alongside Peter and Pascal in the 1995 All-Ireland final.

One of the most famous families in GAA are the McGuigans of Ardboe. Frank was possibly the most gifted player of his generation but the years spent in exile in New York robbed the public of truly appreciating his talent.

However, his sons delivered on the biggest days for Tyrone.

The eldest boy was Frank junior, followed by Brian, Tommy, and finally, Shay.

According to Brian, the family name is a double-edged sword.

“When I started out in the Tyrone minors, it might have raised its head if I played well, but then you wouldn’t hear of it if you didn’t. Then, the story would come out after that you were only picked because of your da. Your name got you on the squad,” he said.

“You only have to look at Mark Harte and the abuse he would have got from certain quarters when he played. That he was only there because of Mickey.

“Even Collie Cavanagh. For a few years it was said that only for Sean, he wouldn’t have been there.”

At an early age, you soon learn that you have to make it on your own.

“The hard work starts when you have to make a name for yourself, that’s what always drove me. Even as early as 2003, before we won an All-Ireland, I was in his shadow,” Brian says.

“We used to watch the minor games back on TG4. And you couldn’t understand the commentary, but any time you went near the ball you could hear the name ‘Frank’ being mentioned!”

It can work out well, but so much of it is determined by circumstance. Brian’s brother Tommy came along in a blaze and won man-of-the-match in his first Championship outing against Fermanagh in 2007.

By the following year, he kicked the winning goal in the All-Ireland final.

“But you have to get away from that and make your own name. It’s only when you make your own name, as we did in 2003, that you can be known as your own man. Daddy finished up then making a comment in an interview once that he was Brian’s father!” Brian adds.

“I know myself, I wasn’t expecting to be the same as Daddy. My older brother Frank was probably the closest to Daddy, playing full-forward, getting scores, using his backside the way Daddy would have.”