Kieran McGeary takes aim at the press: ‘Several times, we’ve been written off’

Attention, attention. We have a lost inter-county footballer who admits he reads the newspapers.

Kieran McGeary hinted, in his interview after beating Kerry, that he read Tyrone’s press as he claimed “they said we wouldn’t, they said we couldn’t — I’ll tell you what, we did”.

Exactly who “they” are, the Tyrone vice-captain doesn’t say, but his finger was pointed in the direction of most observers present. “Look, it wasn’t anything in particular. People were saying ‘who are you on about?’ If I asked you four lads who you thought were going to win, I’d say three of the four would have said Kerry.

“So in the general sense, even in Tyrone, people were saying ‘ach the boys are great, but they may not win this game’. And that’s where it had come from basically. There were a number of articles written during the week, but I wasn’t picking on anyone as a whole.

“We got tanked by Kerry in the league, they’d been doing the business up along, we’d been scraping through. So who did you really think was going to win?”

It’s not that McGeary goes looking for inspiration in the press ahead of games but he does look.

“No, reading anyway is not my biggest thing. I read the headlines, look at a photo, but I don’t spend much time looking at the articles for the main reason that they could annoy you, waste some energy, thinking who is that person saying that? People have to say what people have to say to write a story, that’s the long and short of it, so I don’t spend time reading into much of it at all.”

Did he feel Tyrone were ever dismissed as much as they were going into the Kerry game?

“Ah, of course, this is Tyrone you’re talking about. Of course we have, several times, several games, we’ve been written off. And in several games people have been proven to be right in what they’ve said.

“Look, the other day things just fell in our favour, and we came out the right side of it. When you come out the right side you just feel like you got your own back basically, you silently know yourself, without coming out to say it. But I’ve been on the wrong side of a lot of them as well so I have.”

Not believing Tyrone’s or his own press is important to McGeary. Spoken about as a footballer of the year contender, he knows to steer clear of those conversations.

“I heard that the other day, someone said it to me,” he said of the award speculation. “Genuinely speaking, if it comes, 100% fantastic, but it won’t distract me from my game, I don’t look into it at all, I don’t speak about it at all. You can get very easily carried away and two weeks down the line I don’t want to be sitting at the kitchen table thinking where was my head at?”

McGeary has toggled between the half-backs and half-forwards but don’t suggest to him that he has a free role.

“Ach no, everyone has a job to do. Big or small. You’ll hear commentators talking about it. If you see a fire, put it out. Every player has that responsibility — see a fire, put it out.

“In terms of freedom, nobody is given the licence to do what they want when they want on the pitch. It might sometimes look like we’re doing what we wish but everybody has a role and responsibility inside of the white lines.”

The Pomeroy man doesn’t see Mayo being burdened by their bridesmaid tag on Saturday. “Is that pressure, or is it added experience? That’s the way you have to look at it. They never looked like they were under pressure in a lot of them finals given it was the last kick of the game they got beat from.

“When you’re in a final the pressure is on both teams. They have a lot of experience and it will probably stand to them. They’re good, too traditional to ever let that get in the way of their thinking process on match day.”