Andy Moran: 'There is no question mark — Aidan O’Shea starts'

Former Mayo captain Andy Moran has predicted that Aidan O’Shea will throw the shackles off and play a pivotal role in the All-Ireland final.

Six-time finalist Moran reckons there shouldn’t be any question mark over whether skipper O’Shea starts against Tyrone on Saturday, despite a poor semi-final performance.

Moran does believe the big Breaffy man needs to deliver if the Connacht champions are to win a first All-Ireland in 70 years.

“To me there is no question mark — Aidan O’Shea starts,” said Ireland Active ambassador Moran, speaking at the launch of National Fitness Day 2021. “And for us to win this game, Aidan O’Shea needs to play a pivotal role.

“With his physicality, he can stay high up the field, in around that centre section, where he can create that influential figure where they can give him the ball, bring in two or three bits of traffic, and lay it off to the smaller, creative, younger players.

“I don’t think there is any chance Aidan doesn’t start and I expect him to have a big game.”

O’Shea wasted a number of first-half opportunities in the semi-final win over Dublin and was substituted in the third quarter, shortly after coughing up possession.

Former Footballer of the Year Moran reckons he knows exactly how the experienced forward is feeling right now.

“To be honest, I was in a very similar situation myself in 2013 where I played Tyrone in the semi-final, I was also captain of the team, I didn’t have a good game,” recalled Moran. “I got taken off, maybe at the same minute as Aidan O’Shea got taken off against Dublin actually.

“At that stage you have nothing, you’re going into the final and people are questioning you for the first time. You have nothing to lose, you just have to go for it and to play to your role within the team.

“I know Aidan, similar to myself in 2013, he picked up a knock before the (Dublin) game. He was in a boot pre-game, he was in a boot after the game. So we probably did well to get 45, 46 minutes out of him.

“As a forward, the key thing is that you’re shooting — if you’re not shooting, you can’t score. Aidan had two shots that he should have scored in the first half, he had a third ball that came in from Lee Keegan in the second half which he should have flicked over the bar.

“So he very easily could have turned that into a three-point game for himself and that would have been a big return for Aidan O’Shea. So I expect him to throw the shackles off, play with a bit of freedom, and have a big influence on the game.”

Moran, who retired after the 2019 championship, is optimistic, too, that injured defenders Oisín Mullin (quad) and Eoghan McLaughlin (jaw) will start the decider.

“At this present moment, the feedback around Mayo is that the two of them will play and that is what we are hoping,” he said.

“Me on a personal level, if you gave me just one of them guys leading Croke Park four weeks ago, I’d have taken that so I think it’s going to be a huge benefit.”

Moran said he’s looking forward to the opening exchanges of the final, in particular.

“If you can, just sit back and take in the first 90 seconds of this game because we are going to see the finest bit of clipping of one another because these two teams are going to bring a physicality.

“In this game there are going to be collisions, there is going to be nervousness, there is going to be everything we love about our game in the first 90 seconds of this game. I am just going to sit back and watch it unfold.”

Moran believes Mayo are fortunate that “Kerry have given the blueprint on what not to do” after being consistently turned over by Tyrone.

“I think Tyrone scored 2-8 off Kerry turnovers, it is so important that Mayo do not fall into that same trap,” he said.

On his own experiences of All-Ireland finals with Mayo, Moran said the 2012 final that he missed due to cruciate trouble is the one that bothers him most.

“It was probably the hardest two weeks of my life leading into it, being injured and not being a part of it,” he said.

“That was the one that got away, not because Donegal were any lower of a team than us or anything like that. But they didn’t know how to win either and that was the chance.

“This Saturday, the chance for both Tyrone and Mayo lies in the fact that neither team have All-Ireland medals or got over the line before.”