No Galway return for Mattie Kenny as he commits to Dublin for 2022

There’ll be no return west for Galway native Mattie Kenny as he is to remain on as Dublin hurling manager for the 2022 season.
Kenny, a former Galway selector, had been linked with the vacant managerial post in his home county following Shane O'Neill's recent resignation, but Dublin GAA today confirmed that Kenny has had his term extended to a fourth season.
Dublin scored a surprise championship win over Galway earlier this year to secure the county’s first Leinster final appearance in seven years. There they fell to Kilkenny, suffering a similar fate in their subsequent All-Ireland quarter-final against Cork.
“I’m delighted to be in a position to extend my time in charge of the Dublin senior hurlers,” said Kenny.
“We have a great bunch of guys on the panel, who are highly committed to Dublin hurling and the Dublin senior hurling team, and we are focused on getting better and building to delivering the performances that the Dublin hurling supporters can be proud of.
"It is an exciting time with plenty of younger talent coming through in the county, as seen by our recent Leinster success at U20 level. We are all looking forward to getting back to work later in the year and preparing for the 2022 campaign.”
Dublin GAA chairman Mick Seavers said the county's hurling teams enjoyed a “very positive” 2021 season and is looking forward to seeing “some of our talented U20 players progress into the senior ranks under Mattie”.