Jack Leahy gets top gong as Cork dominate minor hurling team of the year

All-Ireland champions Cork have dominated the Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Team of the Year with the Rebels supplying two-thirds of the line-up.
All-Ireland finalists, Galway and Leinster champions, Kilkenny both have two players represented while Waterford and Wexford each have one representative on this year’s team.
Jack Leahy got the Player of the Year award, the Dungourney attacker, who scored four goals in the campaign, one of nine Cork players selected by the panel of experts.
Paudie O’Sullivan (Cork and Fr. O’Neills); Darragh O’Sullivan (Cork and Ballinhassig), Kevin Lyons (Cork and Ballygarvan), Tiarnan Leen (Galway and Craughwell); Gearóid Dunne (Kilkenny and Tullaroan), Ben O’Connor (Cork and St Finbarr’s), Timmy Wilk (Cork and Cobh); Mikey Finn (Cork and Midleton), William Buckley (Cork and St Finbarr’s); Diarmuid Healy (Cork and Lisgoold), Micheál Power (Galway and Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry), Harry Shine (Kilkenny and Dicksboro); Patrick Fitzgerald (Waterford and Ballygunner), Jack Leahy (Cork and Dungourney), Simon Roche (Wexford and Oulart The Ballagh).