Stephen Molumphy named new Kerry senior hurling manager

Former Waterford midfielder Stephen Molumphy has been named Kerry senior hurling manager.

Molumby will succeed Fintan O’Connor, subject to ratification club delegates at the September 29 county committee meeting.

He saw off strong candidates for the vacant post in Tom Kingston of UCC and Cork and Davy Fitzgerald's right hand man Seoirse Bulfin.

The appointment is for a two-year term and he will be joined by Pat Bennett and Shane Briggs with a representative of the Kerry champions being added in due course.

The 37-year-old Ballyduff Upper clubman hurled with Waterford for nine years and won an All-Star in 2007. Molumphy also captained his club to a county title that year.

He captained the Déise on numerous occasions and played in the 2008 All-Ireland final defeat.

In 2018, Molumphy joined Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford senior hurling management team as a selector, the year they won a Leinster title, beating Kilkenny in the final.

Previous to this Molumphy was manager of Castlemartyr in Cork for two years, leading them to promotion in 2016. Molumphy served as a selector in Liam Cahill’s management team with Waterford but left ahead of the 2021 season due to work commitments.