‘Stoked’ by win over Dublin: How the cast of Home and Away became Mayo supporters

Struth, Mayo superfan Sarah McHugh is flamin’ devo. The Claremorris woman says it has been easier convert the entire cast of Home and Away to the Green and Red cause than get a ticket for Croke Park Saturday.

Sarah took the internet by storm on Sunday with her photos of the cast of the popular Australian soap clad in Mayo tops.

Read More Gawd Save Ireland, Home and Away heroes Alf Stewart and Irene Roberts are backing Mayo for Sam

The snaps were taken following the semi-final win over Dublin, but as another epic Mayo quest nears the end qame, Sarah now has the sinking feeling she’s going to miss out.

“Trust me, it's much much easier to get the Home and Away cast into a Mayo top and supporting Mayo than it is to get tickets,” she says.

Sarah began radicalising the Summer Bay contingent when backpacking Down Under with friends a few years ago.

“Being a huge Home and Away fan, of course I went to Palm Beach to watch the filming.

“When they heard my Irish accent they just couldn't have been nicer. I was actually wearing my Mayo top for the visit and they started asking me about Mayo. They had already heard about the ‘Mayo4Sam’ campaign.

“When we told them we were backpackers, they invited me and my friends Orla and Marie to join them for lunch and I told them all about our devastating final experiences over the years.”

Sarah McHugh supporting Mayo in Croke Park

Naturally, Ray Meagher (AKA Alf Stewart, a bloody good bloke who has presided over the rehabilitation of many a flamin’ dropkick in his time), knew a compelling underdog story when he heard one.

“Many of them, including Ray, have been following Mayo’s fortunes ever since.

“We kept in touch and when one of the crew, Damo, came for a visit to Ireland, Marie and I met up with him and gave him a Mayo top as a present.

“He got in touch with me two weeks ago when the Summer Bay crew heard that Mayo had finally beaten Dublin. Ray was 'stoked', he is very hopeful Mayo will do it this year.”

The plan was to field a full Summer Bay All-Star selection ahead of the final.

“The goal was to get 15 of the stars — a full team — kitted out in the Mayo top but Sydney went into lockdown and we had to settle for 11.

"They were delighted when they heard that there has been such interest in the photos. They have all been converted to big big Mayo supporters.

“I've been sending them on videos from the Mayo-Dublin match and also the Kerry-Tyrone game and they are following it all with great interest.”

Sarah McHugh (in Red) with family in Croke Park

Sarah has been to almost every game on Mayo’s emotional journey of recent years, including the visit to New York two years ago, where she didn’t miss another opportunity to go viral, lending her Mayo jersey to the famous Naked Cowboy.

“Wherever I go my Mayo jersey goes... you never know who you'd meet.

“I have been to almost every match, but I've had no luck with tickets so far this year and I really think this is the year.”

After all the work Sarah's done building the fanbase while away, surely there’s a fair dinkum good Samaritan out there who can help her out back home.