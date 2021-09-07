Honours keep piling up for Cian Lynch as Limerick talisman named Hurler of the Month

Cian Lynch scored 0-6 from play in the All-Ireland final as the Shannonsiders retained their title, blowing away the challenge of Cork.
PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month for August, Cian Lynch (Limerick) with his award today at his home club Patrickswell GAA. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 11:35

Man of the match in the All-Ireland final Cian Lynch has received further recognition for that Croke Park display as the Patrickswell man has been named PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month.

Lynch scored 0-6 from play in the decider as the Shannonsiders retained their title, blowing away the challenge of Cork.

Kieran McGeary of Tyrone won the football gong.

For the second month in a row the women’s awards are won by a Galway camogie player and a Meath footballer.

PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month in camogie for August, Aoife Donohue (Galway) with her award today at her home club Mullagh GAA. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Aoife Donohue got the nod in camogie as the standout player from the All-Ireland semi-finals while Vikki Wall, star of the Royals inspired comeback against Cork in the last four was named ladies footballer of the month.

