Honours keep piling up for Cian Lynch as Limerick talisman named Hurler of the Month

Man of the match in the All-Ireland final Cian Lynch has received further recognition for that Croke Park display as the Patrickswell man has been named PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month.
Lynch scored 0-6 from play in the decider as the Shannonsiders retained their title, blowing away the challenge of Cork.
Kieran McGeary of Tyrone won the football gong.
For the second month in a row the women’s awards are won by a Galway camogie player and a Meath footballer.
Aoife Donohue got the nod in camogie as the standout player from the All-Ireland semi-finals while Vikki Wall, star of the Royals inspired comeback against Cork in the last four was named ladies footballer of the month.