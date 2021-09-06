Cork camogie captain Linda Collins happy to play her part from the start or bench

Cork camogie captain Linda Collins has said she would “love” to start Sunday’s All-Ireland final, but won’t mind if her role is to again impact proceedings from off the bench.

Collins started and scored in Cork’s opening two championship games this summer, but found herself on the bench for the county’s final Group 2 fixture against Waterford. That was also where she began last Sunday week’s All-Ireland semi-final, despite having been named in the starting team released two days before the game.

Introduced in the 50th minute, Collins smeared her fingerprints all over the semi-final during the 14 minutes she was on the field.

It was her charge towards the Kilkenny goal that almost led to a 57th minute Cork goal, the play ending with Collins’ Courcey Rovers clubmate Fiona Keating splitting the posts to level proceedings.

Fast forward to the third minute of second-half stoppages and Collins, set up by Keating, held her nerve to land the winning score.

From five possessions, there wasn’t a whole pile more she could have done to argue her case for a starting berth this Sunday.

Cork manager Paudie Murray has said he and his backroom team “will spend hours” this week deliberating “what is the best combination to start with, but also, what is the best combination to end with”. Central to those selection conversations will be whether to include Collins from the off or hold her until the second half.

Mind you, that decision may well be made for management if centre-forward Orla Cronin is forced to sit out the final because of suspension, in which case Collins would automatically come back into the starting fold.

Cork are contesting the red card shown to Cronin in the closing stages of the All-Ireland semi-final, with the sending-off to go before the Camogie Association’s hearings committee on Tuesday evening.

The Irish Examiner understands that Cronin has been charged with striking an opponent with the hurley and not for interfering with the faceguard of an opponent’s helmet. Unless Cork are successful in overturning the proposed three-match suspension, the four-time All-Ireland winner will sit out the final against Galway.

The red card incident occurred 57 minutes into the semi-final, Cronin knocked to the ground after Kilkenny’s Grace Walsh barged into the Cork forward from behind. Cronin let back her hurl when rising to her feet and that appears to be the action for which the 2020 All-Star has been cited.

If Cronin’s alleged infraction is upheld by the hearings committee, Cork can then take their case to the Camogie Association’s appeals committee. And should any appeal prove unsuccessful, the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) would represent Cork’s last remaining avenue to clear Cronin for final involvement.

But irrespective of whether Collins starts or is held in reserve once more, the 24-year-old says she will embrace whatever job is asked of her.

“If they want me to start the next day, fine, I’ll do that role and I’d love to be starting. Or if they want me to come on for 20 or 30 minutes, or 14 minutes as it was the last day, obviously you want to be playing as many [minutes] as you can, but if that is the role they want for me and they trust that the other players can go so far and they’ll then require fresh legs, I honestly don’t mind once I know my role,” remarked the primary school teacher.

This positive approach is the very same one she brought to the semi-final, the inside forward seeing no value in expending negative energy at having been left out of the first 15. Of course there was disappointment at not making the cut, but it was quickly shelved in favour of an unselfish mindset.

“For a while, I was saying, ‘why is it me’, these kinds of things, because we are all only human, but there was no point in me spending my energy questioning everything or saying, ‘I mustn’t be good enough’. I just looked at it as a different role that day and my value for the team that day was to make an impact. I think even the girls were a bit taken aback by my attitude.”

Neither did it go unnoticed by management.

“There is no room for any player that sulks in our set-up. Linda got a job to do and she did it very well,” said Murray, in praise of his captain.

The suspense now is what her job will be this Sunday.