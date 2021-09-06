Who will be the next Kildare football manager? The leading contenders to replace Jack O'Connor

Kildare are on the lookout for their third manager in four years after Jack O’Connor’s decision to step down from his role after two seasons.

The three-time All-Ireland winning manager had been expected to stay on into 2022 to complete his three-year term but has left the role citing the commute from South Kerry.

In a statement released on the Kildare website, he said: “After two challenging but very enjoyable years I have decided to step away from managing the Kildare senior football team. This was a very difficult decision for me and one that I agonised over during the past few weeks.

“I have been made feel very welcome during my time in Kildare and I have worked with some great people up here. However, a round journey of over eight hours from St Finans Bay to Newbridge and back takes its toll and I felt this was unsustainable for the coming season. I’d like to thank the Kildare County board for putting faith in me two years ago.

“As a management, we worked incredibly hard since then to improve the standards in Kildare. The first year was about overhauling the panel and introducing a lot of good young players and this year was about building on that and making tangible progress.

“Getting promoted to Division one was crucial for the future development of this team as was reaching a Leinster final and giving the young players a taste of the big day. I hope that the management can build on this and make further strides in the years ahead.”

Here are five leading contenders to succeed O'Connor as Kildare manager: Davy Burke Having recently stepped down from the Wicklow role when he guided them to Division 3 next season, Burke has to be in the mix although Laois are also believed to be keen on this talents. After guiding Kildare’s U21s to an All-Ireland in 2018, he has now cut his teeth at senior level. Tom Cribbin A selector under Jack O’Connor and Cian O’Neill, the former Laois, Offaly and Westmeath manager knows the players inside out at this stage and is a widely respected figure. More than capable of taking the step up. Glen Ryan The former Kildare captain’s name is always associated with the role and he was an early favourite to replace Cian O’Neill in 2019 before O’Connor was appointed. But at this stage has the opportunity passed him? John Sugrue Based in Portlaoise, the commute to Hawkfield and Newbridge would hardly tax him as much as it has done his fellow South Kerry man O’Connor. Sugrue, who had a brief spell as Kerry U20 manager, is a shrewd operator. Kevin Walsh It wouldn’t surprise anyone to see the former Galway and Sligo manager back involved next season. If Kildare are looking at staying in Division 1 as their main objective in 2022, Walsh is a serious contender given his strong track record.

O’Connor also thanked his management team and players as well as Moorefield for whom his two sons Cian and Éanna played. “They like me have returned home and that also was a factor in my decision. Once again, thanks to everyone who helped us on this journey over the past couple of years. It was both a privilege and a pleasure to be part of it.”

In a separate statement, the county board executive highlighted that O’Connor was “at an advanced stage of planning for 2022 but has now decided not to stay on for a third year”.

Chairman Mick Gorman remarked: “We hold Jack in the highest esteem and the impact of his experience, influence and commitment as a manager will leave a lasting impression. We wish Jack the very best of luck in his future endeavours. He will always be welcome here in Kildare.”

O’Connor took over from Cian O’Neill in 2019 and narrowly missed out on guiding Kildare to Division 1 last season before they were beaten in a Leinster semi-final when Meath scored five goals.

Promotion to the top flight was achieved last June when they avenged that loss to Meath with a three-point victory in their Division 2 semi-final. Propelled by that win, they reached the Leinster final only to be beaten by Dublin, 0-20 to 1-9.

Speaking afterwards, O’Connor took issue with how Kildare were viewed going into the game. “I thought some of the commentary during the week was a bit over the top about people talking about getting trimmings and getting hammerings and four and five goals and all that.

“Maybe those people don’t realise that those Kildare players are putting the same effort into it as every other county. We’re all putting a lot of time into it so that was never going to happen. From a Kildare point of view, we set up pretty well, we had a game plan that lads stuck to by and large, with just a little bit of composure up the other end I thought we could have made a right game of it.”