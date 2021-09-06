Vikki Wall motivated by claims Meath got ‘lucky’

Vikki Wall has admitted she took plenty of motivation from comments that Meath were “lucky” to be in the TG4 All-Ireland ladies senior final.

Powerful Wall collected the Player of the Match award on Sunday as Meath capped a breakthrough campaign with a memorable final win over five-in-a-row-chasing Dublin.

Several thousand Meath supporters turned out at Trim’s Knightsbrook Hotel on Sunday night to welcome Wall and her team-mates home, nine months after collecting the intermediate title.

Meath manager Eamonn Murray said after the two-point win that he’d been concerned beforehand about the level of hype around Trim with “a lot of people around, getting photos and stuff” with the players before departing to Croke Park.

Asked if she tried to avoid that and the general hype in Meath, Wall said: “I suppose I kind of didn’t. Any time I was on my phone it was kind of there on my Twitter, or anything like that. I didn’t listen to some of it but there were a few things said that definitely would have motivated me, even from interviews and stuff like that, from both sides.

“You ride it a little bit and let it motivate you, but not get too caught up in it.”

Wall declined to go into specifics regarding comments that motivated her.

“Ah, I won’t say that, but a few things,” she continued.

“Even people were saying, like, there were a few comments that we were lucky to be here. There is no luck. Obviously there is a bit of luck in sport on the day but it’s down to hard work and I just think in previous years maybe we didn’t have a full bench and panel.

“Whereas this year, every time the panel has been picked on match days, the 30 players, you genuinely don’t know who is going to be included. It’s just so competitive. I think that’s something that hasn’t been in the county for a few years.”

Meath beat both of the 2020 senior finalists, Dublin and Cork, to become the 13th county to get their hands on the Brendan Martin Cup. It’s only four years ago that they requested to be regraded down to intermediate to rebuild after several seasons of heavy beatings.

“When I came into the panel first, there was no interest in Meath ladies football,” said Wall, in her seventh season with the team. “It was really at a terrible stage and the difference to now, like, Jack Kiernan’s sports shop in Navan sold out of ladies jerseys. You couldn’t get them online. To me, that is just unbelievable.”

Meath’s starting team had an average age of 24.7 so should be around for a while to come.

“I’m only 23 but I’ve been there for terrible beatings from even Westmeath a few years ago, from Cork, Dublin, to now,” said Wall.

“The new girls, I won’t use the word naive, but they’re used to winning. To have girls on a senior panel with Meath that are used to winning, that’s unreal.”