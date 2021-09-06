Cork camogie chiefs to contest Orla Cronin red card

The Irish Examiner understands that Cork centre-forward Cronin has been charged with striking an opponent with the hurley and not for interfering with the faceguard of an opponent’s helmet.
Cork camogie chiefs to contest Orla Cronin red card

Cork's Orla Cronin is shown a red card by referee John Dermody during the All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny at Croke Park

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 13:17
Eoghan Cormican

Cork are contesting the red card shown to Orla Cronin in the closing stages of the All-Ireland semi-final, with the sending-off to go before the Camogie Association’s hearings committee in the next day or two.

The Irish Examiner understands that Cork centre-forward Cronin has been charged with striking an opponent with the hurley and not for interfering with the faceguard of an opponent’s helmet.

Unless Cork are successful in overturning Cronin’s proposed suspension, the four-time All-Ireland winner will sit out this Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Galway.

The red card incident occurred 57 minutes into last Sunday week’s All-Ireland semi-final, Cronin knocked to the ground after Kilkenny’s Grace Walsh barged into the Cork forward from behind. Cronin let back her hurl when rising to her feet and that appears to be the action for which the 2020 All-Star has been cited.

Analysing the red card on RTÉ’s The Sunday Game, former Limerick camogie player Aoife Sheehan said of Cronin letting back her hurl, “not sure how bad the contact was there”.

If Cronin’s alleged infraction is upheld by the hearings committee, Cork can then take their case to the Camogie Association’s appeals committee. Should any appeal prove unsuccessful, the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) would represent Cork’s last remaining avenue to clear Cronin for final involvement this Sunday.

Cronin, who received a total of six yellow cards in the 80 games she played for Cork prior to the All-Ireland semi-final, would represent a significant blow to the county's bid for a first All-Ireland title in three years was she to miss the final.

More in this section

Kerry v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Darran O'Sullivan: 'Kerry can't really be considered a golden generation until you start winning'
Dublin v Kildare - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Jack O'Connor decides not to return to Kildare for a third season, sets tongues wagging in Kerry 
Gawd Save Ireland, Home and Away heroes Alf Stewart and Irene Roberts are backing Mayo for Sam Gawd Save Ireland, Home and Away heroes Alf Stewart and Irene Roberts are backing Mayo for Sam
Cork camogie chiefs to contest Orla Cronin red card

Gaelic Football Show: How do you win an All-Ireland final?

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



September 4

St Finbarr's
v
Ballincollig

PSFC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices