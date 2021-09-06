Cork camogie chiefs to contest Orla Cronin red card

Cork are contesting the red card shown to Orla Cronin in the closing stages of the All-Ireland semi-final, with the sending-off to go before the Camogie Association’s hearings committee in the next day or two.
The Irish Examiner understands that Cork centre-forward Cronin has been charged with striking an opponent with the hurley and not for interfering with the faceguard of an opponent’s helmet.
Unless Cork are successful in overturning Cronin’s proposed suspension, the four-time All-Ireland winner will sit out this Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Galway.
The red card incident occurred 57 minutes into last Sunday week’s All-Ireland semi-final, Cronin knocked to the ground after Kilkenny’s Grace Walsh barged into the Cork forward from behind. Cronin let back her hurl when rising to her feet and that appears to be the action for which the 2020 All-Star has been cited.
Analysing the red card on RTÉ’s The Sunday Game, former Limerick camogie player Aoife Sheehan said of Cronin letting back her hurl, “not sure how bad the contact was there”.
If Cronin’s alleged infraction is upheld by the hearings committee, Cork can then take their case to the Camogie Association’s appeals committee. Should any appeal prove unsuccessful, the Disputes Resolution Authority (DRA) would represent Cork’s last remaining avenue to clear Cronin for final involvement this Sunday.
Cronin, who received a total of six yellow cards in the 80 games she played for Cork prior to the All-Ireland semi-final, would represent a significant blow to the county's bid for a first All-Ireland title in three years was she to miss the final.