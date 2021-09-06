Darran O'Sullivan: 'Kerry can't really be considered a golden generation until you start winning'

Former Kerry attacker Darran O'Sullivan has rejected talk of a 'golden generation' in the county, insisting their former underage stars must deliver as seniors to earn that status.

Current Kingdom manager Peter Keane guided the county to three All-Ireland minor titles between 2016 and 2018, clinching a five-in-a-row of successes at the grade.

All but six of the Kerry senior team that started against Tyrone in last month's All-Ireland semi-final defeat had previously lined out in minor final wins.

But four-time All-Ireland winner O'Sullivan, Kerry's captain for the 2009 success, said those players need to make the great leap now from being 'beautiful footballers' to being successful seniors.

"I don't really buy into the golden generation thing, you hear it a lot in soccer with groups - you can't really be considered a golden generation until you start winning," said O'Sullivan who was speaking on Virgin Media's Ireland AM show.

"David Clifford and Seanie O'Shea are obviously the marquee names and they're outstanding players but they're going into their fifth season with Kerry - they still don't have a (senior) medal.

"Kerry are waiting since 2014 to win it again. I think the boys are probably learning that your career goes very fast. When you start off, you think 'I've 10, 15 years ahead of me'. But the years fly by and the last few years have been that bit shorter.

"It is a case now where they have to reflect and go, 'Why aren't we going over the line?' It's great to have these beautiful footballers coming through but sometimes beautiful footballers don't win."

O'Sullivan suggested that being favourites for the All-Ireland and then having their odds cut even further when Dublin were knocked out may have affected the players.

"We've all been there before that no matter how you keep yourself level-headed and stuff, if you're hearing all the time that 'Dublin are gone, you're going to win it', I think it does start to filter in," said the Glenbeigh-Glencar man.

"Even with the confusion over the semi-final, will it go ahead, won't it go ahead? You heard this narrative of 'It will be a good game for Kerry before the final', which was crazy.

"I'm not saying the players were listening to it but it does seep in, you can't avoid it when you're hearing it everywhere.

"I'm not sure, it was a strange performance, a strange performance by Kerry. They created enough chances to win the game but took the wrong decisions which isn't something you'd normally associated with this group. It's another one where you're going to have a long winter of ifs and buts."

O'Sullivan predicted that Mayo will win Saturday's All-Ireland decider.

"Initially after Kerry got beaten, I'd seen Tyrone's intensity and I kind of leaned towards them," he said. "I watched the game back a few times, I'm going to stick with Mayo. Sometimes it's just meant to be."