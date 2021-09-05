Gawd Save Ireland, Alf Stewart and Irene Roberts are backing Mayo for Sam

The Mayo cause has been boosted by a massive Home and Away coup  
Gawd Save Ireland, Alf Stewart and Irene Roberts are backing Mayo for Sam

Ray Meagher, better known as Alf Stewart, supporting the Mayo cause. Pic via The Green and Red of Mayo Facebook page

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 21:45
Larry Ryan

You’ve got flamin’ rocks in your head if you think Tyrone are beating Mayo now.

They have thrown a lot at the quest for Sam Maguire over the years, but never have Mayo had the planet’s leading organiser of a search and rescue mission in their corner.

They’ve already been putting in the bloody hard yakka, and after official backing from the great Alf Stewart, blind Freddie can see these young blokes from the west will have those drongos running round like a bunch of chooks next weekend.

Naturally, where the great man leads, the rest of Summer Bay eventually follows (albeit sometimes after a period of uncertainty where they are seduced by the spoils of big business and shadowy figures gathering at the Sands Resort).

And Alf has also drawn the likes of featherweight hardman Dean Thompson, local gutless wonder Nikau Parata, and troubled restaurant owner Mackensie Booth to the cause.

And, Gawd Save Ireland, even Irene Roberts and Johnny Palmer are on board.

This massive Home and Away coup has been reported on The Green and Red of Mayo Facebook page, with Sarah McHugh credited with recruiting anybody in the environs of the Surf Club or The Diner to the drive for Sam.

Long-suffering Mayo supporters may have been cross as a frog in a sock after previous finals, but you can crack open a couple of coldies or a drop of turps, because you'll be grinning like a shot fox this time next week.

More in this section

Meath complete meteoric rise as first-ever All-Ireland title ends Dublin's five-in-a-row hopes Meath complete meteoric rise as first-ever All-Ireland title ends Dublin's five-in-a-row hopes
Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Dan Ó Duinnín stars as Cill na Martra off to flier
Former Kerry minor footballer David Shanahan makes college football debut for Georgia Tech Former Kerry minor footballer David Shanahan makes college football debut for Georgia Tech
#mayo gaa
Kerry v Tyrone - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 7

Beaufort and Spa reach Kerry Intermediate Club final

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



September 4

St Finbarr's
v
Ballincollig

PSFC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices