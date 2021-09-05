Gawd Save Ireland, Alf Stewart and Irene Roberts are backing Mayo for Sam

You’ve got flamin’ rocks in your head if you think Tyrone are beating Mayo now.

They have thrown a lot at the quest for Sam Maguire over the years, but never have Mayo had the planet’s leading organiser of a search and rescue mission in their corner.

They’ve already been putting in the bloody hard yakka, and after official backing from the great Alf Stewart, blind Freddie can see these young blokes from the west will have those drongos running round like a bunch of chooks next weekend.

Naturally, where the great man leads, the rest of Summer Bay eventually follows (albeit sometimes after a period of uncertainty where they are seduced by the spoils of big business and shadowy figures gathering at the Sands Resort).

And Alf has also drawn the likes of featherweight hardman Dean Thompson, local gutless wonder Nikau Parata, and troubled restaurant owner Mackensie Booth to the cause.

And, Gawd Save Ireland, even Irene Roberts and Johnny Palmer are on board.

This massive Home and Away coup has been reported on The Green and Red of Mayo Facebook page, with Sarah McHugh credited with recruiting anybody in the environs of the Surf Club or The Diner to the drive for Sam.

Long-suffering Mayo supporters may have been cross as a frog in a sock after previous finals, but you can crack open a couple of coldies or a drop of turps, because you'll be grinning like a shot fox this time next week.