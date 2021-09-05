Waterford SHC: Ballygunner survive scare, De La Salle out, more Maurice Shanahan magic

Gunners 40 not out

Ballygunner 1-22 Abbeyside 1-16

Ballygunner booked their place in the quarter-finals as group B winners, seeing off a spirited Abbeyside at Walsh Park. Pauric Mahony made his return in the second half, pitching in with four points — and a goal from 22-year-old Harry Ruddle proved vital as the Gunners won with six points to spare.

Dessie Hutchinson was held to just a solitary score under the watchful eye of Conor Prunty. The Gunners led by five coming into the close of the first half before a brilliant goal by Neil Montgomery breathed new life into the Abbeyside challenge.

They brought the game level on 38 minutes, but quality shone through for the Gunners with Ruddle’s 49th-minute goal a huge boost to the cause, with Pauric and Mikey Mahony coming to the fore as Darragh O’Sullivan’s side finished strongly.

Should Abbeyside see off Ballyduff Upper next weekend, they’ll also progress to the last 8.

De La Salle dumped out

Mount Sion 2-19 De La Salle 0-14

De La Salle are headed for the relegation play-offs following a comprehensive defeat at the hands of their city rivals Mount Sion.

They made the worst possible start having shipped a goal just a minute in when Alan Kirwan played in Donal Power. Despite that, De La Salle improved, buoyed by young Reuben Halloran who pitched in with 0-5 as they led by the minimum at the interval.

An Austin Gleeson-inspired Mount Sion came out roaring after the break, the 2016 Hurler of the Year contributing 0-3, with two superb sideline cuts. The dismissal of Adam Farrell was a blow to De La Salle, and the Monastery Men plundered 1-5 without reply to end their championship aspirations.

Stephen Roche fired low past Shaun O’Brien on 51 minutes with Martin O’Neill converting every placed ball presented. Mount Sion face Dungarvan next week to see who progresses as Group C winners.

Shanahan late show wins it for Lismore

Lismore 1-20 Fourmilewater 0-22

A late late point from Maurice Shanahan won it at the death for Lismore despite a dominant performance from Fourmilewater.

The former Waterford forward landed 1-12 (0-4 from play) on the evening as Lismore came from five points down in the second half.

There was a cause for concern for them early on as Iarlaith Daly left the field injured after nine minutes. Dermot Ryan (0-4) and Aaron Ryan (0-8) kept Fourmilewater ticking ahead, while there were superb performances from cousins Dylan Guiry and Tholom Guiry hitting 0-3 each.

Shanahan led the Lismore cause throughout having raised the green flag with a 13th-minute penalty.

Tholom Guiry gave Fourmilewater a three-point lead late on but a Ray Barry effort either side of two Shanahan frees brought it level, before Shanahan caught the sliotar from Barry’s late sideline cut and whacked over with one hand with his back to goal to seal the all-important victory.

Tallow torture for Ballysaggart

Tallow 4-17 Ballysaggart 2-22

In the most thrilling affair of the weekend, a last-minute goal from Tallow corner-back Mark O’Brien cruelly denied Ballysaggart a maiden senior win.

It’s the second week in a row that Ballysaggart left the points behind in injury time as the teams were level on eight occasions.

The Bennett brothers were at their brilliant best early on for Ballysaggart, Stephen with 1-7 and Kieran with 0-4 while Tommy Ryan and Paul O’Brien raised green flags for Tallow.

Ballysaggart were two to the good at the interval and motored ahead by five when Shane Bennett marauded upfield and scored a stunning solo goal. Substitute Mark Stewart added Tallow’s third green flag ten minutes from time to make it a one point affair.

Sam Ryan looked to have won it for Saggart with a super point only for drama to ensue at the death. A free floated into the square saw the breaking sliotar swung upon by corner back Mark O Brien and it flew past Michael Ryan to the net at light speed.

Ballysaggart will need to defeat Lismore next week to avoid a trip to the relegation playoffs, while Tallow come up against Fourmilewater.

Elsewhere, A first-half goal from Shane Mackey proved crucial for Roanmore as they saw off Clonea by 8 points. Roanmore had to win to avoid the threat of relegation after being defeated by Passage last weekend, and it was largely down to the efforts of Mackey and Gavin O’Brien that the Sky Blues prevailed on a scoreline of 1-20 to 0-15.