Tipperary SFC: Joey and Cian Hennessy goals enough for Loughmore to see off Killenaule

Beaten finalists last year, Loughmore-Castleiney were pushed all the way by Killenaule before coming out on top 2-10 to 0-11 in the Tipperary Senior Football Championship first round at Littleton.

Joey Hennessy’s goal after 12 minutes gave them a 1-3 to 0-3 lead at the water break and by half-time, they were 1-8 to 0-3 ahead, Conor Ryan kicking four points.

With Paudie Feehan leading the charge, Killenaule came back strongly in the second half but a couple of goal chances went astray. They trailed 0-7 to 1-10 at the second water break but with six minutes to go were only two points down (0-11 to 1-10). However, in the last minute, Cian Hennessy netted to secure the win for Loughmore.

Title hopefuls Moyle Rovers were comfortable 3-9 to 0-9 winners over Upperchurch-Drombane. Luke Boland’s early goal helped them to an interval lead of 1-3 to 0-5. Seven minutes into the second half, Stephen Quirke netted Rovers’ second, and Liam Boland sealed the issue with a third goal after 56 minutes.

Champions Clonmel Commercials were easy 4-17 to 1-7 winners over Ardfinnan. Commercials had two early goals for a 2-4 to 1-2 lead at the water break. At half-time, they were ahead 3-6 to 1-5 clear and in the second half outscored their opponents 1-8 to 0-2.

JK Brackens were easy 5-11 to 1-8 winners over newly promoted Rockwell Rovers. Three first-half goals for Brackens rocked Rockwell who were reduced to 14 players just before half-time when Patrick Keating got a second yellow card.

A Dean McEnroe penalty and goals from Eanna McBride and Jack Kennedy gave the Templemore lads an interval lead of 3-2 to 1-5, Alan Moloney netting a penalty for Rockwell just before the break.

Kennedy and McBride had further goals in the second half, Kennedy finishing with 2-6 and McBride with 2-2 as Brackens march on.

Moyne-Templetuohy were 1-14 to 0-9 winners over Éire Óg Annacarty. Moyne led 0-7 to 0-5 after a tight first half. Tomas Hassett’s goal six minutes into the second half was the decisive score as they went 1-10 to 0-8 clear by the second water break. Tom Meade scored four points from play for the winners while Brian Fox was Éire Óg’s top performer.

Aherlow-Lattin saw off Cahir by 1-14 to 1-9. Aherlow led 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time and Ben Carey’s goal six minutes after resuming put them in a commanding position. They were 1-11 to 0-6 ahead when Niall McKenna netted for Cahir with six minutes to play.

Cahir, who lost Liam Flannery to a red card in the third quarter, had Ciaran O'Dwyer sidelined for two yellow cards before the end.

Kilsheelan-Kilcash were 2-11 to 0-12 winners over Ballyporeen. Paul Maher’s goal had them 1-3 to 0-3 in front at the water break and at half-time, it was 2-5 to 0-8. They continued to have the better of things in the second half.

Two first-quarter goals from David Kelly gave Arravale Rovers victory over Moycarkey-Borris on a 2-15 to 0-12 scoreline. Rovers led 2-5 to 0-7 at half-time.