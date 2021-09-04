Bandon rescue dramatic draw against O’Donovan Rossa thanks to late Michael Cahalane goal

Bandon's second-half comeback looked set to come up short as they trailed by 1-13 to 1-10 with time up
O'Donovan Rossa's Elliot Connolly shoots as Bandon's Cian O'Mahony closes down. Picture: Denis Boyle

Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 20:55
John Coleman

O’Donovan Rossa 1-13 Bandon 2-10 

Michael Cahalane rescued a draw from the jaws of defeat for Bandon in Ballinasarthy this evening as his late goal secured his side a dramatic draw against their divisional rivals O’Donovan Rossa in the opening game of Group A in the Bon Secours SAFC.

Bandon’s second-half comeback looked set to come up short as they trailed by 1-13 to 1-10 with time up but Cahalane got himself on the end of a fantastic four-man move to strike the levelling blow and leave Rossa wondering how they let the victory slip from their grasp.

Bandon had trailed since the 14th minute and were five points in arrears, 1-8 to 0-6, at half-time after playing down the hill and with the wind. Cahalane had two points in that opening period while Barry Collins hit 0-4.

Their rivals from Skibbereen had played brilliantly, switching the play from wing to wing with Kevin Davis, who kicked four first-half points, a constant menace to the Bandon rearguard. He was ably assisted by Elliott Connolly and his goal in the 18th minute put Rossa in pole position.

Davis stretched Skibb’s lead to six points on the resumption, but Mattie McNamara then made his mark, plundering 1-1 in three minutes while another point from Collins left the minimum between them with 20 to play.

Skibb still looked in control, however, and seemed to have done enough as they outscored Bandon by 0-4 to 0-2 thereafter but Cahalane’s late heroics will leave them rueing some of the scores they left behind them as they look forward to another West Cork derby against Dohenys. 

Next up for Bandon, after a week’s hurling, is Béal Átha‘n Ghaorthaidh.

Scorers for O’Donovan Rossa: K Davis (0-8, 5 frees), E Connolly (1-1), D Hazel, D Óg Hodnett, S Fitzgerald, D Shannon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Bandon: B Collins (0-6, 3 frees, 1 mark), M Cahalane (1-3), M McNamara (1-1).

O’Donovan Rossa: R Price; D O’Donovan, P Crowley, E O’Donovan; D Hazel, S O’Driscoll, S Fitzgerald; R Byrne, D Shanahan; B Crowley, T Hegarty, K Hurley; D Óg Hodnett, E Connolly, K Davis. 

Subs: M Collins for Hegarty (42), L Connolly for Crowley (47), O Lucey for Shannon (53).

Bandon: P Prendergast; D O’Donovan, B Crowley, E McSweeney; P Murphy, D Crowley, C O’Mahony; T Twohig, R Long; C Calnan, M McNamara, M Cahalane; A Murphy, A O’Mahony, B Collina. 

Subs: J Mulcahy for O’Mahony (42), J O’Mahony for Calnan (47), E Nolan for Murphy (53).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).

