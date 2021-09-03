Camogie: Kilkenny and Cork bid for All-Ireland minor hours

Cork are aiming to achieve three successive All-Ireland minor titles (2020 not played due to Covid-19).
The Cork minor camogie squad face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland final this weekend.

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 20:02
Therese O’Callaghan

Seven days after their senior teams locked horns, the minor players of Cork and Kilkenny will contest the Tesco All-Ireland A championship final at the Gaelic Grounds tomorrow, 6pm.

The Rebels secured a thrilling one-point victory over Dublin last weekend, all the more impressive as this was achieved with 14 players for long stages of this semi-final.

Despite the Leinster side landing the only goal of the game and forging ahead on the home straight two points to the good, Jerry Wallace’s side staged a tremendous fightback.

Aimee Morgan made no mistake when she stood over a ’45 and sent it straight between the posts. Gathering momentum, Rose Murphy raised a white flag from play to tie the game and set up a tense and exciting finale.

Orlaith Cahalane and Morgan kept the scoreboard moving in the right direction as resilient Cork held out.

Kilkenny, meanwhile, edged out Galway after an extra-time thriller, 3-21 to 1-25.

Being on the losing side had to be particularly hard on Katie Gilchrist, who scored 1-14 for Galway, but Kilkenny had a greater overall threat and that proved decisive.

The Cats trailed at the interval, 1-9 to 0-7, and they didn’t manage to get their noses in front until the second minute of extra-time. What a nail-biting affair the extra 20 minutes turned out to be.

As the scores came quick and fast, the Westerners still held the narrowest of advantages at half-time, 1-23 to 3-16.

Two late Kilkenny points were needed before they booked their place in the decider, where they will look to bridge a six-year gap since their last All-Ireland success.

