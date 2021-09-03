Live Cork Championship action returns to the Irish Examiner

It's only days since the final of Cork's Premier SFC but the 2021 campaign is upon us, with opening-round football action in all grades this weekend.
And, of course, that means that Examiner Sport — in partnership with Cork GAA — will, once again, provide live coverage of the pick of the action on our website each and every Championship weekend over the course of the next few months — both hurling and football.
We kick off this Saturday with the heavyweight clash of 2018 champions St Finbarr's and the Podsie O'Mahony-managed Ballincollig, who should be challenging at the business end of the campaign. Former Cork manager Brian Cuthbert will join Patrick Mulcahy in the commentary box from 1.40pm at Páirc Uí Rinn this Saturday. Watch it here
The following weekend, the Premier SHC Championship in Cork begins with a pair of blockbuster clashes.
First off Friday night, reigning champions Blackrock meet Erin's Own, with Oisin Langan and Mark Landers on commentary duty, while Saturday evening, a host of Cork stars will be on show at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Glen Rovers take on Douglas. Rebels coach Ger Cunningham will join Patrick Mulcahy on play-by-play call.
And that's just the start. Log onto irishexaminer.com in the coming weeks to keep on eye on our live-streaming schedule for Cork County Championship action.