Live Cork Championship action returns to the Irish Examiner

We kick off this Saturday with the heavyweight clash of 2018 champions St Finbarr's and Ballincollig
Live Cork Championship action returns to the Irish Examiner

 Eoghan McGreevey of St Finbarr's during the 2020 Cork County Premier Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Castlehaven and St. Finbarr's at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 19:39
Tony Leen

It's only days since the final of Cork's Premier SFC but the 2021 campaign is upon us, with opening-round football action in all grades this weekend. 

And, of course, that means that Examiner Sport — in partnership with Cork GAA — will, once again, provide live coverage of the pick of the action on our website each and every Championship weekend over the course of the next few months — both hurling and football.

We kick off this Saturday with the heavyweight clash of 2018 champions St Finbarr's and the Podsie O'Mahony-managed Ballincollig, who should be challenging at the business end of the campaign. Former Cork manager Brian Cuthbert will join Patrick Mulcahy in the commentary box from 1.40pm at Páirc Uí Rinn this Saturday. Watch it here

Read More

Cork Premier SFC: Ballincollig vow to plug goal leaks as they begin title bid

The following weekend, the Premier SHC Championship in Cork begins with a pair of blockbuster clashes. 

First off Friday night, reigning champions Blackrock meet Erin's Own, with Oisin Langan and Mark Landers on commentary duty, while Saturday evening, a host of Cork stars will be on show at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Glen Rovers take on Douglas. Rebels coach Ger Cunningham will join Patrick Mulcahy on play-by-play call.

And that's just the start. Log onto irishexaminer.com in the coming weeks to keep on eye on our live-streaming schedule for Cork County Championship action.

More in this section

Cork GAA clarifies live-streaming position for clubs ahead of County Championship Cork GAA clarifies live-streaming position for clubs ahead of County Championship
Kilkenny v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Darragh Egan to take over as Wexford hurling manager from Davy Fitzgerald
Sinead Goldrick and Grace Kelly 14/8/2021 All-Ireland final team news: Seven-time All-Star Sinead Goldrick among three Dublin changes
Live Cork Championship action returns to the Irish Examiner

Camogie: Kilkenny and Cork bid for All-Ireland minor hours

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



September 4

St Finbarr's
v
Ballincollig

PSFC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices