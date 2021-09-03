Niamh Fitzpatrick: People were saying ‘how could you as a girl work with a male team?'

It's been a week of reminiscing for Niamh Fitzpatrick.

Twenty-five years ago last Wednesday, Martin Storey, with the Liam MacCarthy Cup gleaming beside him and microphone in hand, looked towards her on the Hogan Stand steps and thanked “our special friend Niamh Fitzpatrick”.

That’s what sports psychologists went by back then. These days, winning captains are more comfortable acknowledging them.

“The one lady amongst all men, Caroline Currid,” declared Limerick’s Declan Hannon last Sunday week as the TV camera panned to the Sligo woman. “What she has done for us the last five years, it’s indescribable. Thank you, Caroline.”

Fitzpatrick and Craig Mahoney, who assisted Derry’s footballers in the 1993 All-Ireland success, were pioneers in the field of Gaelic games.

Not that Fitzpatrick considered what she was doing was groundbreaking at the time. She wasn’t the one who was taking the risk.

Niamh Fitzpatrick Picture: Mark Nixon

“What Liam Griffin was doing was so brave. He just knew what was needed. He didn’t really care about the perception at the time, about performance psychology was. He didn’t care what people thought about getting somebody to help players with their emotions. He knew it was needed and he went after it. He interviewed me, he interviewed a few people.

He knew if people were to accept a sports psychologist into the mix they would be serious about what they had to do but he definitely knew they would be serious if the psychologist was female.

“To be fair, the players were brilliant. This was 1996. There was no Apple really, no Google, it was a different world. We weren’t talking about mental health and emotions and the way we talk about them today. I was just a girl. I was 27, I turned 28 that summer. The players gave me a watch with Wexford 1996 engraved on the back of it. It was beautiful.

“For them to accept essentially a girl to help them manage their emotional world when it came to performance, that was a courageous thing to do because they risked being ridiculed. How people think of us and judge us is a huge fear for us.”

The summer before Steven Spielberg took over a beach in Wexford to shoot the epic D-Day landing scenes that start Saving Private Ryan, the county’s senior hurlers were doing the same, camping out on the sand in an army tent.

Among the sleeping bags was Fitzpatrick, “between the Guiney brothers Rod and Dave”, as she recalls with a laugh. “The next morning, we all went to mass in Rosslare. I think Larry O’Gorman has often described those boys as a band of brothers but it felt like I was part of those brothers.

“After the Leinster win against Offaly, Liam Griffin brought up back to the hotel in Rosslare and said: ‘Now, we are going to stay up the whole night and see the sun come up together’. He had this section at the back of the hotel that overlooks the sea. Everybody was exhausted having emptied the tank earlier but that’s what we did. With the cup, we watched the sunrise.”

Memories of those times have been recalled on the 1996 WhatsApp group these past few days. Like how Fitzpatrick’s role in the group was kept under wraps. “There was a huge crowd at one of our training sessions after the Leinster final and I was there in my Wexford tracksuit and Liam was saying: ‘They (the crowd) keep asking ‘who are ya?’

“The players wanted me in the dugout on matchday so they would have seen me.

You wouldn’t do it now but Liam asked me to go on and rub Larry Murphy’s leg and look like you’re a physio.

So I ran out and told Larry to bear with me and Larry said: ‘Right there, Niamh, no problem’. We all knew psychology in that environment wasn’t necessarily a norm but it was often that it really hit me.”

Before Griffin offered her the position, Fitzpatrick was told that the posting wouldn’t work simply because of her gender. Needless to say, she didn’t listen. “I do remember some people saying ‘how could you as a girl work with a male team? Who would take you seriously?’ But I didn’t really pay heed to it.

“For other women in the industry, to see a woman being taken seriously and do a good job, I think that has been helpful. I get an awful lot of requests from young psychologists asking for guidance, advice, and mentoring so there is definitely a sense of ‘I’ve seen you do it, can you help me see how I can do it.’”

As it is with any of her clients, what Fitzpatrick worked on specifically with Wexford remains confidential but she is at liberty to speak about the general theme.

“When you look at a team like Wexford in 1996, who were coming on the back of having tried and fallen short, then one of the biggest issues is going to be around belief and the sense within a player’s mind that ‘can I do this?’, ‘can we do this?’, ‘are we able?’, ‘are we good enough?’ Your job as a psychologist in that instance is to help them find a way to find the belief in themselves.

“Belief is not enough on its own — you have to back it with behaviour like turning up on time, giving all your attention to training, delivering in drills, appreciating how well you’ve done in each training session and understanding how you are getting better. With all that, you slowly start to learn to believe in yourself.

With Wexford, Liam Griffin may not have a psychology degree but he is an utter genius when it comes to understanding human beings.

"They had him in one ear and me in the other so the players had no choice but to hear the message, which was the same but being communicated in different ways.”

Nineteen years after 1996, Fitzpatrick was approached by then Mayo manager Stephen Rochford via a direct message on Twitter to work with the team. Six weeks after her sister Dara tragically died in a rescue helicopter crash off the county’s Mullet Peninsula, Fitzpatrick was introducing herself to the players in Breaffy House.

It wasn’t necessarily cathartic but this was her way of honouring the indelible link between the Fitzpatrick family and Mayo.

“The only way I am comfortable talking about Mayo is we found each other in 2017. It just felt like we were supposed to be together. Like every person involved, I emptied the tank and I wanted to try and see if I could use my professional skills to help a county who had helped my family in our darkest hours. I’ve lots of sadness in my life but no regrets. Not getting over the line with Mayo in 2017 would be the nearest thing I have to a regret. It’s a sorrow more than anything.”

She beams at the idea of them going one step further than four years ago and capturing the Sam Maguire Cup this day week. “I will be screaming at the top of my lungs for Mayo on September 11. The joy that I will feel if they get over the line, I think my heart will burst with happiness because Mayo people are beautiful people. I do know some of the people involved and I have the greatest respect for them.

“I think there are similarities between Mayo and Wexford and it takes incredible courage to keep coming back to that well and saying ‘We haven’t but we can’. The world puts labels on us as people and players and the world has labelled the Wexfords and Mayos, but what’s really important from an athlete’s perspective is they don’t pay heed to those. Write your own label. That’s why I admire them.

They know who they are, they know what they can do. I will be rooting for them with every fibre of my being.

This month also marks the one-year anniversary of her book, Tell Me The Truth About Loss — A Psychologist’s Personal Story of Loss, Grief and Finding Hope. The reaction to it has been phenomenal, her raw recollections of losing Dara and how it impacted her resonating with people.

The cover of Niamh's book Tell Me The Truth About Loss

“The message I frequently get is along the lines of ‘I knew about your book but I thought your grief and mine would be different but then I read it and I realised they’re not and I got such comfort and hope from your story.’

“Unusually, my book has been given as a gift. It’s when people say to me they read my story and my experience of how I grieve because it’s an ongoing thing and they get some comfort from that it brings me solace.

“What I knew of grief as a psychologist is nothing like what I know of it as a sister. Losing Dara, the trauma of it, we miss her so much.

“To write about it in such a way that is honest but also helpful which is important because in grief you can feel like you’re drowning and going mad and doing it wrong.

“But when you read somebody else’s account of it, you go ‘I’m not losing my mind, this is grief and it is bewildering. It impacts your body, your mind, your relationships’. It changes your life.”