How Hannah Tyrrell adjusted from rugby switch to take Dublin to another level

Mick Bohan had already made some enquiries about Hannah Tyrrell, and whether she might fancy a second coming with Dublin, when he bumped into the Ireland rugby out-half in a gym equipment store last year.

With access to gyms proving tricky at the time, great minds were thinking alike.

Talk soon turned to football, and Tyrrell told Bohan that having already played for Dublin in 2014, she liked the idea of returning, but was committed to playing in another Rugby World Cup in the autumn of 2021.

That’s right about now, yet instead of pulling on the green of Ireland again, she will be wearing blue at Croke Park tomorrow and attempting to add an All-Ireland winner’s medal to the Six Nations medal she won in 2015.

“I remember having a chat with Mick and asking if I wasn’t too old, would he still have me?” says Tyrrell, who had privately planned to retire when the World Cup was over.

The trip to New Zealand never materialised, of course, due to a 12-month postponement of the World Cup, and instead of hanging on an extra year to participate, Tyrrell retired from rugby in May after the Six Nations.

Soon after, Bohan’s phone buzzed.

“I remember looking down at my phone thinking: ‘This’ll be interesting!” he smiled.

“She asked us to give her the opportunity for a couple of weeks to see if she could make it back at this level. We couldn’t get over her in the first four or five weeks, how she transitioned over.”

Tyrrell, a rangy wing-forward, remembers that transition period a little differently.

“The biggest change for me was the amount of time the ball is in play,” she said.

“In rugby, you get a penalty, you kick to touch, you take a minute or two and there’s a lineout or whatever else. In GAA, the ball is back in play probably within 10 seconds. That was a big adjustment for me.

“The first couple of games I got caught out, I was like: ‘Ah, time to relax’ — and my player had run up the pitch. That was one of the biggest adjustments, the constant going for 60 minutes with very, very few stoppages. I’m constantly trying to learn. The continuity of play, that’s a massive one.”

As if to underline Tyrrell’s importance already to Dublin, Meath manager Eamonn Murray suggested the four-in-a-row champions would be a mediocre team without her.

“It would be a very average team if she wasn’t there,” claimed Murray. “Mick Bohan knew exactly what he was at, bringing her in. I’m very fond of my rugby as well, and I’ve watched her a lot. I’ve watched her live. She’s a very special talent.”

In Tyrrell’s previous spell with Dublin, she was a goalkeeper. Her club was Round Towers at the time and she played outfield for them, so had it in mind to try out as a forward for Dublin when she returned. And it was always a case of ‘when’ and not ‘if’ she returned.

“When I left in 2014, I thought it was only going to be for one or two years, and it ended up being six or seven.”

Tyrrell, a qualified secondary school teacher, played professionally for a spell and has taught the Dublin group a thing or two about conditioning.

“I didn’t realise that there’s another level of conditioning to get to,” admitted Bohan.

“I thought we were there and I’m told: ‘No, we’re not. There’s another level’. She was at a different level because she was training five days a week on her strength and conditioning.”

It helps too that Tyrrell has a ‘wand’ of a left foot, according to Bohan. As a rugby kicker, free-taking is naturally her forte, but she’s equally accurate from play.

She possesses the full package, and is on the brink of adding an All-Ireland winner’s medal to the treasured prize from 2015.

“I’m very lucky to have won some incredible titles in the past,” said Tyrrell.

“An All-Ireland would definitely be up there. But they’re two different sports, I couldn’t possibly put one above the other. Look, the All-Ireland is something I’ve been looking for for a long, long time now. It would definitely be one of my most cherished medals, yeah, up there with the Six Nations for sure.”