All-Ireland finalists Mayo and Tyrone receive 11,450 ticket allocation

Mayo and Tyrone have each received 11,450 tickets for Saturday week’s All-Ireland SFC final.

Reflecting the restricted capacity of 41,500, GAA president Larry McCarthy revealed each county has received over 2,000 fewer tickets than they usually would - but a greater allocation for the stands.

"In 2019, each county participating in the final got 13,500 tickets,” McCarthy told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

“This year, Mayo and Tyrone are getting 11,450. The difference is in the quality of the tickets - they're getting much more stand tickets this time because we're not using the terraces.

“The cuts have come for the non-participating counties. New York, for instance, would get 100 tickets for each All-Ireland final; they have got 24 this time. We have tried to maintain (the numbers for) the participating counties.”

Citing logistical difficulties, McCarthy explained why the GAA chose not to increase the capacity for the final to 61,000, which would have been permitted providing all attendees were vaccinated.

“We have not trialled being able to check vaccine passports or vaccine documentation. So it was too onerous to get 60,000 into Croke Park in a condensed time. We didn't think we had the expertise to do it so we decided we would stick with the current amount.

"You're not only checking a vaccine passport but you're checking a photo ID and you're checking a ticket.

"That could take up to three minutes. If we were super competent at it, we might be able to reduce that but the timeframe was much too onerous for us to get it done efficiently.

"All tickets have been allocated at this stage, and about 50% had been allocated by the time we got word from the Government that there was a possibility of going to 61,000. We would have liked to do it, no doubt. But we decided with all caution that we should stay with the current figure."