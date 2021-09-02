Martha Byrne: 'Tension in the tank' keeping Dublin driving on

Dublin defender Martha Byrne has revealed that keeping "tension in the tank" has been key to the team’s run to an eighth consecutive TG4 All-Ireland senior final.

All-conquering Dublin have won their last 25 Championship games with Byrne starting each of their All-Ireland final wins from 2017 onwards.

They’re on the brink of landing the five-in-a-row now with neighbours and considerable underdogs Meath the opposition in Sunday’s Croke Park decider.

“There’s a phrase that’s used here, ‘tension in the tank’ and I think there’s constantly tension in the tank within our squad,” said Byrne. “That’s probably why we’ve been successful.”

Asked to explain the phrase, Byrne continued: “Just that everybody is constantly on their toes, nobody is comfortable in their position.

“It’s such a competitive environment that we’re all constantly pushing and it’s pushing each other in a good healthy way so there is constantly that tension in our tank.”

Byrne, along with Ciara Trant, Leah Caffrey and Sinead Aherne, were the only starters from the semi-final win over Mayo that lined out against Meath when they last met in the Championship, back in 2016.

But Lauren Magee, Lyndsey Davey and Niamh McEvoy were all part of the panel back then too and it’s an ultra experienced Dublin group generally, buttressed this year by the addition of Ireland rugby star Hannah Tyrrell.

“I think our experience will be an advantage but I think equally this Meath team has absolutely nothing to lose,” said Byrne.

“They are on a fantastic streak. What we have in experience, they have this, ‘Let’s throw the kitchen sink at it, we have nothing to lose’ attitude on their side as well.

“I think, for me, those two things balance out. They are a young team. They have no history on their shoulders or any massive emotion going on.

“To me, they look like a young team that can’t wait to play.”

One thing’s for certain, Byrne and her Dublin colleagues will have a pep in their step on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Cuala star is a dietician by profession, working in a hospital as a clinical nutritionist, and has a pre-match ritual of downing a coffee to ensure an energy boost.

“A lot of us would be on coffees and caffeine because it doesn’t make you feel as tired as your body is, so it’s like a supplement, caffeine,” said Byrne, who noted where some athletes fall down generally in nutrition terms.

“A lot of sports nutritionists would say that female athletes tend to not eat enough of anything, probably not realising how much their bodies actually need.

“It’s not even that people would be having too much of something. It’s actually probably that we’re not eating enough.

“And there’s so much misinformation on social media these days so it’s trying to get your information from a good reliable source, and often good nutritionists would be the place to get that.”