GAA to distribute additional 1,150 tickets for All-Ireland Football Final as 50% capacity confirmed

The GAA will distribute an additional 1,150 tickets for the All-Ireland Football Final between Mayo and Tyrone, bringing the attendance to 41,150, after the Government's decision to permit 50% stadium capacity for all outdoor matches.

The Association say they gave "careful consideration" to the Government's announcement but ruled out opening 75% of Croke Park, which would equate to an additional 20,575 spectators at the final.

The decision was made as around half of the initial 40,000 tickets have been distributed and the "unrealistic logistical challenges around processing Covid passports on a match day".

Their statement read: "The GAA welcomes yesterday’s Government announcement regarding the easing of restrictions for sporting events.

"After careful consideration we are confirming that a 50% capacity threshold will apply for the GAA Football All-Ireland final at Croke Park on Saturday week, September 11.

"This means there will be an additional 1,150 tickets for distribution.

"With approximately half of our tickets already distributed and unrealistic logistical challenges around processing Covid passports on a match day for a crowd in excess of 41,150 coming from all over the country and abroad, it was decided to proceed on the basis of a 50% attendance.

"The GAA acknowledges the work of the Department of Sport on this issue and looks forward to the benefit that Tuesday evening’s announcement will have on club games in the weeks and months ahead."

The new rules state that organised outdoor events and mass gatherings will go up to 75% of venue capacity, where all attendees are immune or accompanied minors. Where patrons have mixed immunity status, the capacity will be 50% and subject to measures such as social distancing between groups and face masks.