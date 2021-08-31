Dublin manager Mick Bohan perplexed by Meath's 'very different' defensive system

"Even Donegal, who would have quite a defensive system, this is very different to anything I would have seen in the women's game before."
Dublin manager Mick Bohan: ‘They (Meath) have a very different structure to a lot of teams, the way they play.’ Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 06:00
Paul Keane

Dublin manager Mick Bohan has admitted he’s never come across a team that plays the way TG4 All-Ireland final opponents Meath do.

The Royals are unlikely final opponents for five-in-a-row-chasing Dublin, having only won the intermediate title last winter.

Manager Eamonn Murray has been unapologetic about building a counter-attacking team, noting they were “conceding goals for fun” as recently as last season.

“I’m sure you’ve watched them play, they have a very different structure to a lot of teams, the way they play,” said Bohan of Murray’s Meath.

“Even Donegal, who would have quite a defensive system, this is very different to anything I would have seen in the women’s game before.

“It’s a very organised defensive structure and then they probably attack with a little bit of mayhem, which obviously causes its own difficulties to defend against. Meath’s attack is kind of a freestyle one but their defence is really well organised and is obviously going to take a bit of work to break down.”

Meath are at full strength for their first senior final, though Bohan has a number of personnel issues as he and Dublin strive to make it 26 wins in a row in the Championship.

Niamh Collins (groin) and Carla Rowe (hamstring) were withdrawn from the semi-final lineup against Mayo and didn’t play while Niamh McEvoy (calf) was only fit enough to come on.

“There are a few who haven’t trained fully yet, Carla, Niamh McEvoy, and Siobhan McGrath,” said Bohan.

“The three of them are carrying stuff so we obviously won’t know until later in the week how that goes.”

Ultra experienced Sinead Goldrick only made her first appearance of the season for Dublin as a sub against Mayo following serious hamstring problems.

“The person she is, not only has she herself under pressure, she’s got me under pressure (to play),” smiled Bohan.

“She’s probably one of the most competitive people I’ve ever met in sport but we’ve to be realistic.

“She came back from a career-threatening injury and we’ve had to manage her time in training and in-house games so she still hasn’t gone the distance in any of those but she’s done remarkably well considering where she started.”

Paul Kerrigan aiming for record-breaking 10th county title with Nemo Rangers
How Eamonn Murray transformed Meath football: 'I had to beg players to play'
Cork captain Patrick Horgan focused on going one better next season
