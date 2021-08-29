'Kerry were not ready': Tomás Ó Sé says 'shocking' tactics cost Kingdom

Tomás Ó Sé has said Kerry failed to put a tactical plan in place to counter Tyrone's threats.

The former Kerry player said his county were "shocking" in terms of defending Tyrone's running game - one which was well telegraphed in advance.

He added that Kerry would be best served by a change of management, saying he doesn't believe they will win an All-Ireland under Peter Keane if he stays on beyond the end of his three-year term.

When asked on The Sunday Game where it went wrong for Kerry, Ó Sé quipped "when they got on the train down in Tralee".

"If you look at it from a Kerry point of view, I'd ask you, in the last 10 years, how have Tyrone defended? With numbers. And if I asked you in the last 10 years, how have Tyrone scored most of the time? Running, they run the game.

"In that regard, Kerry knew they had five weeks to prepare for this and in terms of defending those runners, it was shocking. They did not press up, they did not go after them, they did not block runs, they weren't man-on-man like Tyrone were.

"Tyrone got into Kerry's faces, man-on-man, and it was the biggest reason why Kerry didn't get over them. They owned the ball in that first half on kick-outs, from (Niall) Morgan and their own ones, they had most of the possession, but they couldn't score and they couldn't defend right on the counter-attack, and they went in at half-time a point down.

"Don't get me wrong, Kerry tried and great credit to them but tactically they were not ready enough for the counter-attacking and scoring... turning over the ball so many times."

Ó Sé compared the Tyrone defending to the famous 2003 scenes when they converged as a pack around solo Kerry runners.

"Tyrone defended with a madness, it was as if they were possessed," he said.

"Kerry ran down dark alleys all day long, never changed it up.

"I was very frustrated after the game in terms of you knew how they were going to set up. Dublin have laid the template on how to beat teams like that. You work it around, you wait, you have bodies inside who move around, good handling, you make an incision, you come back, there was none of that.

"I didn't see Kerry, outside of David Clifford, all of the other forwards were kept quiet."

He said Kerry lack the type of dogged defenders like Oisín Mullin, Lee Keegan, and John Small to play on the edge and take the opposition's key players out of the game.

"I don't think Kerry have enough of them. They haven't had them and how do you create them?"

He added: "(Tyrone) turned them over so many times, I've never seen that Kerry team turned over as easily. It shouldn't be happening. Kerry shouldn't have been carrying ball into tackles. And Tyrone hurt them on the counter-attack. Kerry were not ready."

When asked about Peter Keane's future, he said: "In Kerry, nobody really remembers National Leagues. Munster Championships don't stand for much the way it is with the competition down there.

"2019 against Dublin, probably should have won the first day, 2020 against Cork was an absolute disaster, and Tyrone yesterday. Tactically you can question that they weren't ready for what Tyrone were going to throw at them and what else were Tyrone going to throw at them?

"Does management matter? I think it does. Look at Tyrone this year, what happened when a different management came in with a different style of play and reinvigorated players.

"You take Seán O'Shea and David Clifford out of that, 16 points (scored between them), what else did they actually give after that? Has the team come on from where they were?

"Is this team capable of winning? I think this team is capable of winning an All-Ireland. Do I think the current management are what will bring it there? I don't think so, no."