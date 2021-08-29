Nemo Rangers manager Paul O'Donovan hails Luke Connolly's 'genius' 

Just as in 2019, 10 scores were sufficient to deliver Nemo Rangers county championship silverware.

Sunday’s 3-7 total came entirely from open play and when you consider Nemo’s wide count stood at just five at the end of the hour, it was no surprise to hear winning manager Paul O’Donovan praise the efficiency and effectiveness of his forward unit.

“When we got the ball and got inside their 65-metre line, I thought our forward play and our movement was outstanding. We created four goal chances and managed to take three. You'll take that any day,” said the two-time county championship-winning manager.

Two of those goals were supplied by Luke Connolly, with O’Donovan describing Connolly’s finish for the first as “genius”.

The Nemo boss also lauded the character of the half-forward who was able to shake off a quiet afternoon by his standards to step forward when the need was greatest.

“His first goal when he came in and he had two fellas trying to tackle him and the goalkeeper coming out to cover him and he just slotted it into the corner. That's genius, if you ask me.”

The assist for both of Connolly's green flags was provided by Paul Kerrigan, another player O’Donovan heaped praise on.

“Massive performance by Paul. He is rolling back the years. He is 35 at the end of the year, but he was magnificent today. He went back deep a couple of times, took a kickout, and carried it right into their 65, which was huge.

“Conor Horgan won great ball. He showed well, held it up, recycled it, and got other guys into the game. That was vital for us, that the fellas up the field were showing well and winning ball.

“Then you had Ciaran Dalton who was gutted to be left out during the week because he had been playing with us all along since we came back in May. He had been featuring very well and was most unlucky to be left out. To turn around within a couple of minutes of coming on and get a goal, that was massive.”

At the other end of the field, O’Donovan repeatedly pointed to the fact that his defence didn’t once allow Castlehaven get a proper sight of goal.

“We defended very well. We never gave away a goal chance, which was vital. And I didn't think we ever looked like conceding a goal, Micheál Aodh never had to make a save.

“Castlehaven are the last team in Cork to beat us. They gave us a good seeing to that day in 2018. Outside of the result, we had to turn up today, we had to put in a performance today, and we did.”