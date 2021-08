All-Ireland minor-winner Killian Falvey inspires Annascaul to Kerry JFC title

Annascaul 2-16 Castlegregory 0-10

Annascaul over-ran their West Kerry neighbours Castlegregory as they eased to victory in the 2020 Kerry Junior Football decider at Austin Stack Park on Sunday.

Their celebrations will be short-lived, as they look set to face Brosna next weekend in the 2021 Junior Premier Championship.

The winners were inspired by 2020 Munster U20 footballer of the year and All-Ireland minor-winner Killian Falvey, who kicked 0-8 from play. Indeed the Annascaul full-forward line of Falvey and the Crean brothers, James and Aidan, created havoc, scoring 1-13 in this one-sided tie.

Castlegregory were in the contest for the opening quarter when they retired level on 0-3 apiece at the water break but they were no match for a side that held too many attacking aces.

James Crean and Falvey had pushed Annascaul 0-5 to 0-3 in front by the 22nd minute, before they pounced for the game’s opening goal.

Killian Falvey in action for Annascaul in the Kerry JFC final. Picture: Domnick Walsh

What a strike it was, the Crean brothers combining for Aidan to volley an unstoppable shot to the roof of the net. A Jason Hickson point followed and two more sublime points from Falvey saw Annascaul retire 1-8 to 0-4 in front. Only former Kerry senior Alan Fitzgerald offered any resistance as Castlegregory’s charge began to fade.

When Fitzgerald limped off early in the second half, Castlegregory wilted in the sun against an Annascaul onslaught from Falvey, the Creans, Jason and Eamonn Hickson, and Colm Moriarty at the back, and it was left to substitute Fionn Coakley to score a second goal and secure victory. Cian O’Grady kicked three late points for a well-beaten Castlegregory.

Scorers for Annascaul: K Falvey (0-8), A Crean (1-1), James Crean (0-4), F Coakley (1-0), J Hickson (0-3 frees).

Scorers for Castlegregory: C O’Grady (0-5, 2 frees), A Fitzgerald (0-2 frees), M Scanlon, A Kelliher and B Hoare (0-1 each).

ANNASCAUL: T Pierce; J Hoare, A Finn, C Moriarty; D Smith, J Scanlon, S Foley; E Hickson, J Ashe; J Hickson, F Herlihy, J Farrell; A Crean, J Crean, K Falvey.

Subs: G Lyne for J Ashe (45), F Coakley for J Crean (45), D O’Hara for S Foley and A Falvey (both 52), G O’Shea for J Farrell (56).

CASTLEGREGORY: S Kenny; E Lyne, J J Hussey, G O’Connor; C Greaney, G Fitzgerald, J Lyne; A Fitzgerald, P O’Donoghue; C O’Grady, T Moriarty, J O’Grady; M Scanlon, M Slattery, B Hoare.

Subs: J O’Connor for G Fitzgerald (26), A Kelliher for A Fitzgerald (inj 35), P Rohan for J O’Grady (50), D Sheehan for M Scanlon (50).

Referee: D Casey (Scartaglen).