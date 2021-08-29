Champions Killoe claim 2020 Longford SFC title

Longford 2020 SFC final

Killoe 0-13

Longford Slashers 1-8

Killoe retained their Longford SFC title when they defeated Longford Slashers in the 2020 decider at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Killoe started well and were ahead by three points after 12 minutes with efforts from Ronan McGoldrick (2) and Mark Hughes (mark and a free). Andrew Kelly got Slashers' opening score from a free in the fourth minute.

Two points from Larry Moran (one free) extended Killoe's lead before a Robbie O’Connell free saw Slashers three adrift (0-8 to 0-5) at the interval.

Slashers dominated possession in the middle of the field but they struggled in the final third and that proved their downfall.

Slashers were handed a lifeline with a 43rd-minute penalty after Darragh O’Connell was fouled by Liam Hughes. Hughes got a black card and Andrew Kelly dispatched the kick to net to leave a point between the sides.

Kelly was called into duty at the other end moments later as he cleared the ball off the line after Larry Moran went for goal. A fisted point from Barry Gilleran drew the sides level for the first time since the fourth minute.

But Killoe finished strong as points from Ryan Moffatt and Larry Moran (2) saw them defend their title.

Scorers for Killoe: L Moran (3fs), M Hughes (2fs,1m) 0-4 each, R McGoldrick 0-3, R Moffattt, E Keogh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Longford Slashers: A Kelly (3fs, 1pen) 1-3, C Farrell (f), B Gilleran, D O’Brien, R O’Connell (f), D O’Connell 0-1 each.

KILLOE: S Fitzpatrick; D Moffatt, L Hughes, E Farrelly; J Moran, M Quinn, N Farrelly; R Keogh, E R Moffatt; E Finneran, D Mimnagh, E Keogh; L Moran, M Hughes, R McGoldrick.

Subs: C Donohoe for Finneran (39), G Hughes for Mimnagh (60+3), D McGoldrick for J Moran (60+6).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: C Farrell; A Duffy, B Gilleran, R Sheehan; P Lynn, D Brady, G Flynn; D O’Brien, T McNevin; A Dalton, A Kelly, R O’Connell; Ruairi Clarke, D O’Connell, S Clarke.

Subs: N Mulligan for R O’Connell (44), Robbie Clarke for Ruairi Clarke (50)

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Ardagh/Moydow)