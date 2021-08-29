Camogie: Galway survive Tipp scare to book All-Ireland final spot

Galway 1-13 Tipperary 0-12

Galway, reduced to 14 players for the last three minutes plus four of stoppage, overcame a second-half scare from Tipperary to book their place in the All-Ireland senior camogie championship final following a hard-fought victory at Croke Park today. A 59th minute fortuitous goal from distance by Orlaith McGrath eventually put daylight between the sides.

Tipperary will have huge regrets though. Having now lost the last four semi-finals, they had plenty of opportunities to raise green flags particularly in the second-half.

The early exchanges were close with Aoife Donohue and Orla O’Dwyer swapping points - O’Dwyer’s was a real gem from out by the sideline. When Cáit Devane landed a Tipperary free, the Premier County led briefly in the seventh minute. Galway, meanwhile, saw a goal chance from Ailish O’Reilly fly across the goal and out wide.

However, they were more threatening in front of the posts than their opposite numbers, and they roared back, hitting the next five points on the bounce - three of these from open play from Orlaith McGrath, Niamh Kilkenny and Donohue.

O’Reilly from a placed ball pushed them 0-6 to 0-3 in front with 10 minutes remaining.

Tipperary, meanwhile, had plenty of possession but failed to capitalise. When Nicole Walsh opened her account in the 24th minute, it was only Tipperary’s second point from play.

Tipperary's Roisin Howard runs at Galway's defence. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Galway started to pull away, further scores from Kilkenny and an O’Reilly free had them five points up. In stoppage, Devane slotted her second free to leave the half-time score, 0-8 to 0-4 in favour of Galway.

The Munster team, upon resumption, were far more threatening and upped the tempo considerably. Three Devane points narrowing the gap to one. Galway didn't score in the second-half until Orlaith McGrath found the range in the 45th minute.

When O’Dwyer and Sarah Spellman swapped points, last season’s defeated finalists Galway led 0-10 to 0-8.

The fourth quarter was action-packed. Goals went abegging at both ends, but Tipperary were guilty more so. Galway led 0-13 to 0-10 when Orlaith McGrath’s delivery dropped into the net after deceiving Caoimhe Bourke.

Meanwhile, Galway corner-back Dervla Higgins received a straight red-card, but Galway managed to hold on.

Scorers for Galway: O McGrath (1-2), A O’Reilly (0-4, 0-3 frees, 0-1 45), A Donohue (0-3), N Kilkenny (0-2), S McGrath and S Spellman (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: C Devane (0-6 frees), O O’Dwyer (0-2), N Walsh, E Fryday and G O’Brien and M Campion (0-1 each).

GALWAY: Sarah Healy; Shauna Healy, S Dervan (Capt), D Higgins; S Gardiner, E Helebert, C Cormican; N Hanniffy, N Kilkenny; C Finnerty, S Spellman, A Donohue; S McGrath, O McGrath, A O’Reilly.

Subs: N McGrath for C Finnerty (39), R Hennelly for N Hanniffy (49), N Coen for S Spellman (56), A M Starr for S McGrath (59), M Cooney for A O’Reilly (61).

TIPPERARY: C Bourke; M Ryan, M Eviston, J Bourke; E Loughman, K Kennedy, A McGrath (J-Capt); E Fryday, C Devane (J-Capt); E McGrath, N Walsh, O O’Dwyer; C McIntyre, R Howard, G O’Brien.

Subs: M Campion for E McGrath (41), K Blair for E Fryday (50 inj), S Delaney for M Eviston (59).

Referee: Ray Kelly (Kildare).