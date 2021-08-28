Wrong result but right call to offer Tyrone second chance, says Kerry chairman 

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy has emphatically defended the county’s decision to offer a second postponement to Tyrone.

The Kingdom’s wait for the Sam Maguire Cup will extend into an eighth year in 2022 after a slack display in which their five-week layoff since the Munster final appeared to impact them.

Murphy, who would not be drawn on Peter Keane’s future after this defeat ended his current three-year term, firmly stood by the call.

"We dealt with it like men, like good Kerry men, and that's the result of the game. Unfortunately, we came out on the wrong side of it but I think we came out with the right decision for us and for Kerry and for the integrity of the competitions.”

Given how careful Kerry had been with their protocols, there was an element of irony that they would trip up against a team in which there had been a Covid outbreak.

“All we can speak about is ourselves,” said Murphy, “and I can say hand on heart that we did our business 100% right with our players and management and everyone associated with the team.

"Again, look we dealt with a situation that was not of our making unfortunately. We had to deal with it. It is what it is, it’s just one of those things.”

Asked if he felt the delay impacted Kerry, Murphy replied: “As Peter has already alluded to, we were focusing on two weeks ago, all our preparations were made for that, then it was a week ago and then it was today.

“Look again, we are not offering that as an excuse but I suppose we were faced with a situation we had to deal with and we dealt with it accordingly. I think we facilitated Tyrone as best we could in the circumstances they found themselves in and we’re here today. Unfortunately, we came out the wrong end and the best of luck to Tyrone in the final.”

Regarding Keane’s future, Murphy shrugged: “To be honest, I don’t think it is something we’ll even talk about tonight, there’s raw emotion out there and with due respect to all concerned that is for another day.”