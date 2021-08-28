Tyrone v Kerry player ratings: McGeary involvement off charts, Clifford loss so costly 

TYRONE

Niall Morgan

Forced to go long by an aggressive Kerry press. Involved a huge amount in open play, landed a 70 metre free in the first half. Caught the delivery at the end of normal time. 7

Michael McKernan

Forced Paul Geaney to be substituted without having scored, and indeed scored himself in the opening half. His best performance in a Tyrone shirt. 8

Ronan McNamee

On David Clifford and had a predictably tough time. Still pushed up and registered a point in the first half, moved onto Tommy Walsh when he was introduced and coped under a lot of pressure. 7

Padraig Hampsey

On Sean O’Shea from the start and coped admirably, restricting him to a single point from play. Not afraid to get on the ball throughout in open play and bring it forward. A captain’s performance. 8

Frank Burns

There as another body in the backline in a central area, picked up Paul Murphy for the kickouts and was a noted ball carrier. Gave his all and was cramping badly by the end. 7

Kieran McGeary

Blotted out Dara Moynihan who was replaced at half-time. Was guilty of a couple of wides himself in the second half but his level of involvement was off the charts. 8

Peter Harte

One huge block on Killian Spillane when there was a half chance of a goal in the second half, was everywhere throughout and picked up Gavin White on occasion. Tired and was replaced. 6

Brian Kennedy

After the first quarter he became a huge target for Niall Morgan’s kickouts and won a few before tiring and was replaced for McShane on 44 minutes. 6

Conn Kilpatrick

Made a huge interception on Jack Barry on 57 minutes, another that was growing into the game but the effort required led to him being replaced in the closing minutes. 6.

Conor Meyler

Superb marking job on Paudie Clifford and was moved onto David Clifford in the closing minutes. Continued on Paudie Clifford for extra-time, restricting a man in Player of The Year territory. 8

Michael O’Neill

Made two critical interceptions to close down the central channel on Sean O’Shea and Paul Geaney when goals might have seemed likely. A sweeping role. Replaced on 55 minutes. 6

Niall Sludden

On Mike Breen, called for a black card on 40 minutes that Tyrone just about survived, was busy without getting through a huge amount of productivity. 6

Darren McCurry

Looked as if Tom O’Sullivan had his measure in a scoreless first half, got back into it with two frees and two from play, black carded at a bad time. 6

Matthew Donnelly

Real mixed afternoon on Jason Foley, dropping deeper the longer the game went on. At times an assured man to carry ball, but gave it away too. A successful mark in the first half. 6

Conor McKenna

Two goals and one of the chief reasons that Tyrone won. Took his first exceptionally well sliding it under Shane Ryan, but was alert to the ball falling into his lap for the second with another good finish, while he caught the throw-in for the second period of extra-time. 8

Subs

Cathal McShane

How he loved that. Came on and frightened the life out of Kerry. After Darragh Canavan’s shot was parried by Ryan he clawed to the net, hit a difficult free and hit two crucial points from play. 8

Tiernan McCann

A ball of energy and key to Tyrone’s counter-attack after he was introduced. Took a massive hit from Tommy Walsh and showed huge bravery to get on the ball. 6

Darragh Canavan

Could have done better with his shot when through on goal, dispossessed a few times but available in his own half. 6

Ben McDonnell

Brought on very late when the game began to lose all shape. 6

Liam Rafferty, Mark Bradley: not on long enough to be rated.

KERRY

Shane Ryan

Going short so often, Ryan wasn’t exactly challenged with his kick-outs. He could have commanded his area and might look back on at least one of the goals with some regret. Didn’t get involved in outfield play as much as Niall Morgan. 6

Brian Ó Beaglaoich

Nothing like the vibrant player he was throughout the Munster championship where he was getting forward and so tenacious in spoiling forwards. That said, he had been faring pretty okay in general play prior to being taken off for extra-time - 6.

Jason Foley

Was the spare man in normal time when Mattie Donnelly foraged outfield and looked comfortable then as he did on marking duties on Donnelly. It was his turnover of Cathal McShane that initiated the move for Kerry to go two up in the second half - 7.

Tom O’Sullivan

Exemplary in the first half when he was upsetting Darren McCurry time and time again and his level of performance rarely dropped up until the end. One of the few Kerry players who thrives playing against Tyrone - 8.

Mike Breen

Tyrone were making hay up their left-hand side and it certainly appeared they were targeting the wing-back in his rookie year. Made way for Gavin Crowley in the 50th minute and it was no surprise - 5.

Paul Murphy

Showed plenty of leadership to send over a point after Conor McKenna’s second goal when it appeared Kerry were gassed. Refused to believe Kerry were beaten until David Gough’s final whistle confirmed it - 7.

Gavin White

Made some driving runs in the first half, most of them coming to little. Tyrone clearly looked to put the brakes on him and it worked to an extent but he was excellent in Kerry’s vain extra-time fightback - 8

David Moran

A large reason why Kerry were as dominant on Tyrone’s kick-outs in the first half of normal time. How they missed his leadership at the end of normal time but it was clear by then he had run out of juice - 7.

Jack Barry

Looked slack and sloppy in possession and his first half of extra-time was one to forget, losing out to Mattie Donnelly in a tussle that led to a Tyrone score and kicking the ball into Conor McKenna’s path for his second goal - 5.

Dara Moynihan

A late change, Moynihan did look busy in the opening half and did win a converted free but a wayward kick supposedly to David Clifford summed up a difficult period for a player lacking match fitness - 5.

Seán O’Shea

Up to the 46th minute, it was only him and David Clifford on the scoresheet for Kerry although Clifford was doing more from play. O’Shea’s influence ebbed and flowed but he was one of the surer pair of hands - 7.

Stephen O’Brien

A man who ran into too many cul de sacs as much as he did win three frees that were turned into points, two in the first half and one in the second - 6.

David Clifford

A real return to form for the Fossa man after that difficult Munster final. A few things didn’t come off for him but he was Kerry’s leading light yet again and his injury was a disaster for the Kingdom. - 9.

Paul Geaney

Brought on again when it was clear David Clifford couldn’t play anymore and he did send over a second-half point in extra-time but was cooped up a lot by the intensity of the Tyrone rearguard - 6.

Paudie Clifford

The opposition had done their homework on this man and he wasn’t again to drop the shoulder and penetrate as he has done so often this summer but did enjoy an extra-time revival - 7.

Subs

Killian Spillane

Could have done a lot better with his goal opportunity in the second half of normal time - 5.

Gavin Crowley

Looked more composed than Breen who he replaced in the 50th minute but didn’t offer a huge attacking threat from half-back line - 6.

Diarmuid O’Connor

A driving force for his team in the second half of extra-time when they hunted down Tyrone’s lead - 7.

Adrian Spillane

Booked and didn’t make as much of a difference in the middle as O’Connor did - 5.

Tommy Walsh

Looked to provide a sure pair of hands and drew plenty of attention away from team-mates. Had the last shot which came to nothing - 6.

Tadhg Morley

Provided the pass for Gavin White when he was fouled for O’Shea’s free in additional time of the first half of extra-time - 6.

Jack Sherwood

Got on plenty of ball but more to link the play in defence when he came on for Barry - 6.

Graham O’Sullivan

Kerry didn’t have much defending to do in the second half of extra-time - 5.

Micheál Burns

Not on long enough to make an impact.