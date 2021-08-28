Blow for Limerick after Peter Casey cruciate injury confirmed

The corner forward faces a long layoff from hurling
Blow for Limerick after Peter Casey cruciate injury confirmed

22 August 2021; Peter Casey of Limerick is substituted just before half time during the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Limerick in Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sat, 28 Aug, 2021 - 13:43

Limerick hurler Peter Casey is set for along absence from the game after it was confirmed he suffered a cruciate ligament injury during the All-Ireland final.

The Na Piarsaigh had been in superb form against Cork, scoring five points from play before he collapsing in agony just before half-time.

And his and Limerick's worst fears have been confirmed with confirmation he damaged his cruciate ligament in the incident.

He now faces surgery and faces a race against time to play a part in next year's championship.

Corner forward Casey had been sent off in the semi-final against Waterford, but was given a reprieve from suspension on appeal. 

His brother Mike also suffered a cruciate injury last year. 

August 21

