Blow for Limerick after Peter Casey cruciate injury confirmed

Limerick hurler Peter Casey is set for along absence from the game after it was confirmed he suffered a cruciate ligament injury during the All-Ireland final.
The Na Piarsaigh had been in superb form against Cork, scoring five points from play before he collapsing in agony just before half-time.
And his and Limerick's worst fears have been confirmed with confirmation he damaged his cruciate ligament in the incident.
He now faces surgery and faces a race against time to play a part in next year's championship.
Corner forward Casey had been sent off in the semi-final against Waterford, but was given a reprieve from suspension on appeal.
His brother Mike also suffered a cruciate injury last year.