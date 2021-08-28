Paul Kerrigan: Back-to-back titles motivating Nemo Rangers players

With county titles collected in 2015, 2017, and 2019, this group of Nemo Rangers footballers have shown a capability and capacity to reach the mountain top.

What this group of footballers have not yet shown, however, is the ability to follow one county final-winning season with another.

Long-serving Nemo forward Paul Kerrigan is chasing a ninth Cork senior football medal this weekend.

He was 18 years young when introduced off the bench on the afternoon he pocketed his first county senior medal way back in 2005. That win, at Muskerry’s expense, marked the first of a Nemo four-in-a-row of county championship successes, the one and only time a Cork senior football club has managed this feat.

Many of the players Kerrigan won his first four medals with had been part of the three-in-a-row Nemo side that ruled the local landscape from 2000-02.

This latest Nemo crop have already proven their worth with three final wins in five years, but it is the consistency of the noughties teams they now covet.

Back-to-back is what they desire and back-to-back is what they’re chasing in tomorrow’s delayed 2020 county decider.

“With this particular group, we won the county in ‘15, ‘17, and ‘19. When you meet at the start of the year, you are saying back-to-back is a target. This group hasn’t done back-to-back and we would like to change that,” said Kerrigan.

“I would have played in the 2000s when we won four-in-a-row and the vast majority of the current players would have grown up watching that team. Before that, they won three-in-a-row, so there would have been a lot of lads part of those two runs.

“That consistency is what this particular group craves, which is a good sign. That is the level you want to get to, that standard, that consistency. Back-to-back is very much a goal for this group.

“Back-to-back is a mark of a really good team. We have a great chance to do it this year and if we do it, it will give us a good start to the 2021 campaign.”

Having stepped away from the Cork football panel last winter, this is the first year since Kerrigan graduated to the Nemo senior set-up in 2004 that his season is without inter-county commitments and his focus exclusively centred on club matters.

Midweek training sessions with the club where the attendance was less than 10 took getting used to, but overriding this and all else was a determination on Kerrigan’s part not to allow himself drop off or allow his standards slip simply because he had closed the book on his time in red.

“A lot of guys were away playing with Cork during the summer, so it can be hard in one way when you are trying to work on stuff and guys aren’t there. On the other side, you are trying to push it on a little bit too because even though you are finished with Cork, you don’t want to drop off, you want to add something to it, and maybe help the younger lads.

“It has definitely been different. Previous summers, you were training most nights with Cork and there are 30 lads there and you are playing full games. Depending on what was happening with the club then, some nights it was less than 10, so it took a bit of getting used to those sessions when there were only small numbers there.”

With this outstanding county final having initially been pencilled in for August 7/8, the goalposts kept shifting as a result of Cork teams progressing in their respective competitions.

The 2010 All-Ireland winner credited manager Paul O’Donovan and his backroom team for how they went about building towards a fixture that until recently had a settled date.

“We’ve literally had nearly the whole summer to ease into it. Our first three weeks back in May were baby steps, injury prevention. Now it cost us a couple of league games, but that’s no harm either.

“Last year, we had a couple of new lads come in, James Masters to work with the forwards and Gearoid O’Shea to work with the backs. But last year the games were week-on-week, after a limited number of weeks to get ready for championship, so they couldn’t really work on anything substantial on a Tuesday or Thursday before or after games.

“This summer, they had time to work on stuff that we could do every session for two or three weeks and build into our game-plan. With James, we did some structured attacking play as a lot of our forward play with Nemo would be off the cuff and moving the ball as quickly as we can.

“Whether it comes off in the Castlehaven game, we’ll see, but we still have that body of work to serve us for the upcoming 2021 county championship.”

