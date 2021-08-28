Declan Carr: ‘It has been a tough year. Football is insignificant in the bigger scheme’

Between raising five daughters, managing a senior inter-county Ladies football team as well as three club teams, and being business director of a cement company, it’s amazing to discover that Declan Carr is also a seven-handicap golfer.

When he’s not spending quality time with his wife Niamh and the rest of the family, or exploring his other love, Gaelic games, you might find the Holycross-Ballycahill clubman playing a round of golf at New Forest in Tyrrellspass, Co Westmeath.

But such are his LGFA commitments, the man who captained the Tipperary hurlers to a Liam MacCarthy Cup success in 1991 wasn’t able to watch last Sunday’s All-Ireland SHC decider between Limerick and Cork.

“I wasn’t in Croke Park,” said Carr.

“I went down to Mallow to see my daughter Kate playing an U16 football game and then rushed back to see an U21 game, I was the manager of one of the teams.

“It was a club league final at 3pm so I actually missed the All-Ireland.”

But Carr relishes the busy lifestyle and having taken over the Tipperary Ladies footballers at the start of 2021, he knew what he was facing into.

The brother of former Dublin manager, Tommy, had big shoes to fill when Shane Ronayne departed for the Waterford men’s football hot-seat. The Cork native had led Tipperary to four national titles in four years while he was in charge.

But after a Covid-19 disrupted 2020 and the long winter that followed, Carr was on the backfoot. He still makes no excuses for Tipperary’s relegation from Division 1 of the Lidl National Football League.

On Saturday, they will look to avoid another demotion when they face Tyrone in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship relegation play-off.

Carr had to put up with some dreadful luck, Orla O’Dwyer had her early season involvements curtailed while fellow WAFL star Aisling McCarthy only became available again recently.

Samantha Lambert had retired at the start of the season leaving a huge gap in the captaincy department. 2019 LGFA Intermediate Player of the Year, Aishling Moloney, stepped up to fill the void but she was cut down by dreaded cruciate knee ligament damage, while Emma Morrissey is another player who was ruled out with a long-term injury.

“The one thing I want to say from the outset, and I have been consistent in saying this, it is not to come across in the form of excuses or pity,” said Carr.

“It has been a tough year on all teams and everybody. Football is insignificant in the bigger scheme. But it has been a tough year for us, if you are talking specifically about the Tipp Ladies senior football team.

Tipperary will be playing in Division 2 next term but first they are determined to finish this season on a high and ensure their safety in the top tier of the championship this weekend.

“Tyrone are fighters and you don’t like getting into relegation battles with fighters,” said Carr.

“It is a kind of whatever it takes. What we have tended to do with the situation we are in is try and get our own game in order. Will we identify players and positions, absolutely, we will try our best to manage it. But again, we probably need to put more scores on the board.

“For the first 10 minutes against Kerry we had the ball 95% of the time but it was still 0-1 to 0-1 after 10 minutes. Our focus will be our own performance.”